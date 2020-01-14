advertisement

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has arrived in Washington on his first visit to the US capital as Europe’s most important trade official.

On the first day of his visit, Mr. Hogan met with US sales representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Economics Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Tuesday to curb subsidies – a measure that is apparently targeting China.

The proposal is now being submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO), in which the United States, Japan and the EU hope to receive support for the measure from other members of the 164-member body.

The announcement comes a day before U.S. President Donald Trump will sign the first phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement that will commit China to buying more U.S. agricultural products.

Mr Hogan said Tuesday’s joint statement was a “symbol of constructive strategic cooperation between three major players in world trade”.

However, tough discussions are expected this week between Mr. Hogan and the leading US trade representatives, including Mr. Lighthizer, on transatlantic trade issues.

The EU’s trade surplus with the United States has caught sight of Mr. Trump, who imposed sanctions on steel and aluminum in 2018. He has not yet followed threats of sanctions against EU car manufacturers, which would have a negative impact. Effects particularly on Germany.

Dispute over planes

Discussions are also expected in connection with the ongoing dispute between Boeing and Airbus. Such talks follow the Trump administration’s decision late last year after a WTO ruling that found that the EU and European countries had illegally granted Airbus subsidies to impose punitive tariffs on EU exports.

Last month, Washington warned against further sanctions that could affect Irish products such as whiskey that were exempt from the original tariffs. Irish milk exports such as cheese and butter are already affected by the tariffs.

In the first part of this year, the EU expects a parallel WTO decision on the legality of subsidies granted by the United States to the aircraft manufacturer Boeing. A ruling against the United States would make it very likely that the EU would raise its own tariffs, which would lead to the expectation that Washington and Brussels could work out a compromise position.

Trade tensions between the US and France are also likely to be on Mr. Hogan’s agenda.

France is embroiled in a fierce trade dispute with Washington after the US threatens to retaliate 100 percent on French products like champagne and handbags as a retaliation for the country’s new digital tax targeting U.S. technology companies like Google and Google of up to $ 2.4 billion to raise Amazon. The Trump administration has also warned other countries, such as Spain and the Czech Republic, that are considering similar sanctions.

Mr. Hogan, who took office as Trade Commissioner on December 1, criticized Mr. Trump last year as “ruthless” and added that the US President must recognize the “mistake of his ways”.

