Pharrell Williams argues that comments that he gave to GQ magazine last year do not meet the standards of perjury regarding statements he made to Blurred Lines during the 2015 copyright process.
In December last year, Marvin Gaye’s family submitted an application for an interview with producer Rick Rubin that dealt with something Williams said. Williams was asked about his process and the idea of creating certain feelings for the listener through songs. He replied, “Most of the time, we’ve always tried to reverse engineer the songs that have done us emotional harm, find out where the mechanism is, and, as I said, find out if we can. You can build a building, that doesn’t look the same, but makes you feel the same way. I did this in Blurry Lines and got myself in trouble. “
The Gaye family argued that these statements contradict Williams’ deposit during the copyright process and entitle her to $ 3.5 million in attorney fees and fees previously denied to her.
In the new file, Williams’ attorney team said that the Gayes “were nowhere near the very high burden they bear to demonstrate the claim to exceptionally ease the disturbance of the finality of a long-standing judgment.” belatedly failed to meet the demand for “fraud in court” and believes that the interview “has no bearing on the” integrity “of the court order rejecting Gayes’ request for fees.”
“While Williams said that the” feeling “of” blurred lines “turned out to be something like” I have to give it up “, some listeners thought that the songs sounded the same,” the documents say. As in the process, he had no intention of copying the elements – melody, chords and lyrics – of the song. “
A judge has yet to decide.
Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.
