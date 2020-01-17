advertisement

Virginia producer Pharrell Williams knows it represents greatness. The hip-hop hitmaker responded by being named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Key facts: Last night, Skateboard P hit Instagram to reflect on himself and his longtime boyfriend The Neptunes of Chad Hugo landing professional success.

Key details: In addition to the Neptunes, iconic singers Mariah Carey and The Isley brothers are also inducted.

The 2020 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. Mariah Carey, Chad Hugo & Pharrell (the Neptunes), the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, producer Rick Nowels, Steve Miller and Motown songwriter Mickey Stevenson are among this year’s artists and songwriters, who will be officially inducted on June 11 at a ceremony at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York. (Fork)

Wait, there is more: Pharrell recently partnered with the music icon Quincy jones.

Before you leave: This week the rap star Megan Thee Stallion shared pictures of herself and Pharrell in the studio.

