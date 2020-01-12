advertisement

Jazz musicians have always attached great importance to “saying something”. Technique, training and theory will only get you so far, and may even lead you in the wrong direction; what matters is the ability to capture an emotion or idea that seems both familiar and revealing – speaking a common language in a decidedly unusual way.

From this point of view, few musicians have said more than the saxophonist Pharoah Sanders. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of a school cafeteria cook and a city employee, Sanders moved to New York in 1962, at the height of the avant-garde of jazz after – war – also known as “free jazz” or “the new thing”. —Who was spawned by the late 1950s experiences of saxophonist Ornette Coleman and pianist Cecil Taylor. Sanders’ debut album, recorded in 1964 for the ESP label, received little attention, but his playing caught the ear of John Coltrane. Coltrane invited Sanders to join their group in 1965. The following year, Impulse !, the label that had documented Coltrane’s development in depth, gave Sanders another chance to record as a leader. The result was the increase and expansion of “Tauhid”, an album that positioned Sanders both as a follower of Coltrane and as an artist with his own ideas.

Coltrane died in 1967 and Sanders recorded it with his widow, Alice Coltrane, multi-instrumentalist and composer, before returning to the studio for Impulse! two years later, with his own group. The resulting album, “Karma”, sets the model for a remarkable five-year race. While remaining as fiery as ever, Sanders had developed an interest in masterful and soaring melodies, and the rhythms of his recordings, while dense and multi-layered, often cut to a stable groove. He also incorporated unexpected elements: non-Western instruments, yodel by the sui generis singer Leon Thomas. As the title of “Karma” suggests, Sanders, like Coltrane, believed that music had a spiritual dimension. “The entire musical character of Pharoah Sanders is that of a consciousness in conscious quest for a higher consciousness,” wrote Amiri Baraka later.

Later impulse! outings like “Jewels of Thought”, “Thembi” and “Black Unity” have extended a musical quest that has now, in one form or another, lasted more than fifty years. But for someone who has said so much through music, Sanders has spoken very little to the press, doing only a few interviews during his career. I spoke with Sanders earlier this fall in Los Angeles, where he had just celebrated his seventy-ninth birthday by playing two shows in the area. Sanders still projects a distinctly southern brand of soft mouthpiece, which is both humility and aversion to restlessness. Although he is a recognized master who has been honored at the Kennedy Center, he speaks for himself – and seems to regard himself sincerely – as just another musician who is trying to make a living.

We talked about his beginnings as a musician, his approach to recording over the years, and his collaborations with jazz legends. But Sanders was more inclined to think about the challenge of finding a good reed than to expand his legacy. What really mattered, it seemed, was his feeling that he could never do things right. During the conversation it became clear that he was not compulsively hard on himself or unconsciously unconscious. On the contrary, he was always looking for, maybe something he knew he would never find.

The interview has been edited and condensed.

You just celebrated your seventy-ninth birthday – happy birthday!

Thank you.

What makes you move forward musically? Why are you still on tour?

Well, I’m still trying to make a living. I have not retired. I don’t work much, but, you know, jobs are coming.

What are you trying to accomplish artistically at this point?

At the moment, I don’t even know myself!

Your sets these days touch on all of the different things you’ve explored in your career. I saw you play in Portland earlier this year, and you played standards and ballads as well as older, more open material, like “The Creator Has a Master Plan” 1 from “Karma”.

I just play what I want to play. It’s hard to keep a group together these days, so I never know most of the time who’s going to be part of the group. The one I decide to use, if I can use them, well, that’s it!

Let’s go back to the beginning. Before you put on the saxophone, did you play the clarinet at the church?

I started playing drums first.

Oh, I didn’t know it.

Then I wanted to play the clarinet. I went to church every Sunday and there was this memo in the church that someone had a metal clarinet. This person may have died a few days ago. He was about ninety-three or ninety-four. This is how I got my first instrument. Seventeen dollars!

When did you switch to the saxophone?

Well, in high school, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do for a career. What I really wanted was to play the saxophone – it was one of the instruments I really liked. I started playing the viola. It is similar to the clarinet – if you can play the clarinet, you can play the saxophone.

Why did you go from viola to tenor? What did you like about the sound?

The tenor was at that time the most popular instrument for finding work. I would rent the school saxophone. You can rent it every day if you wish. It was not a big horn. It was sort of beaten and out of order. I never owned a saxophone before I finished high school and went to Oakland, California. I had a clarinet, so I traded it for a new silver tenor saxophone, which allowed me to play the tenor. The minute I bought it, I wanted an older horn, so I traded my new horn for an older one.

I read that you went to Oakland because you studied art and went to art school.

I painted pictures all the time. I started music very late. I used to do all this kind of work.

Have you painted since?

No, I haven’t done anything for many, many years. I wanted to come back to it, but I didn’t do it.

After only a few years in Oakland, you have moved to New York. Did you decide to focus exclusively on music?

I had to put it all together. I didn’t know enough about many things – basic things. I knew that I had to study to be able to play the saxophone, because I wanted to play jazz. So I had to cut out a lot of the activities I was doing and spend more time practicing ladders and stuff like that.

Is it true that you were homeless when you first moved to the city?

I had nowhere to stay. Everyone was talking about “You should go to New York”. They said, “This is the place to go!” So this is the reason why I went to New York. I hitchhiked in New York.

What year was it?

1962.

So when you get there, the avant-garde – or whatever you want to call it – is in full swing. It’s been three years since Ornette Coleman’s residence2 at Five Spot.3 Sun Ra moved the Arkestra4 from Chicago to New York. Do you follow it all?

I did not know what was going on. I was trying to survive in one way or another. I used to work here and there, earn five dollars, buy food, buy pizza. I had no money at all. I used to donate blood and earn fifteen dollars or ten dollars or whatever. I had to keep eating something.

But you have succeeded in establishing yourself as a musician.

I always wanted to work with my own group, so I gathered guys and started working in New York, in Greenwich Village. I could take some odd jobs over the weekend. Something had to be done to survive.

Who was in this group with you, your first group?

I asked musicians and we played – I barely even knew their names.

Was Billy Higgins5 part of this group? I read that you two knew each other – and that he too was homeless.

Billy Higgins, he often came to this place in the village. I met him and heard him play. On occasion, we talked a little bit about music, and I discovered how great it was. I started listening to some of his recordings. Like I said, all the time, I was always trying to find some type of job or job – it didn’t matter whether it was playing music or anything. There was a time when I had a job as a chef to survive.

You started working with the Arkestra in 1964, then, in September 1965, you joined the Coltrane6 group. It was the first exposure of many people for you. Do you know why he chose you?

I don’t even know the reason myself. I don’t feel like he needed me or another horn. I think he just felt like he was going to do something different.

What was it like working with him? There is an idea of ​​him as of this figure of saint.

His attitude reminded me of a minister. He did not act like many musicians I have encountered in my life. John, he was still extremely quiet. He didn’t say anything unless you asked him something. I never asked her anything about music.

Really?

Never.

But he made a conscious choice to work with younger musicians.

He always had some sort of way of looking to the future, like a kaleidoscope. He saw himself playing something different. And it seemed like he wanted to reach this level of play – I don’t know if it was a dream that had come to him, but that’s what he wanted to do. I couldn’t understand why he wanted me to play with him, because I didn’t feel at the time that I was ready to play with John Coltrane. Being around him was almost like, “Well, what do you want me to do? I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. “

He always said to me: “Play”. That’s what I did.

What was your relationship with him?

I loved being with him because I don’t talk much either. It was just good vibrations between the two of us. We were just very calm. The whole time I was listening to John, I hear something else, I’m just around him. He would never start some kind of conversation – he would say something, but it wouldn’t last that long. He never wanted to elaborate or deepen this. He said a few words, and that’s it.

Was he funny at all? Has he ever joked?

He had a sense of humor about it, I think. Once Jimmy Cobb was playing with him, and his stick came off, and he went over to John and hit him, or something like that. John said, “Yeah, he’s just trying to answer me.”

His sense of humor was in his music. Sometimes he reminded me of Monk. 7 John would play things that Monk would play, but it was a little different, faster. I would turn around and look and say, “Oh. OK.”

Monk’s music is definitely humorous, but I don’t think a lot of people hear that at Coltrane.

He had a lot of things with Monk. He didn’t look like Monk, but he understood humor.

After John’s death, you continued to record with Alice Coltrane.8

You know, his acting was incredible. I loved what she did. But I always felt that what I was doing was not good enough. Maybe I was playing a little more dominant than she wanted – she seemed more intellectual than me. But I tried to play something close to the concept she was doing.

At one point, I told her, “I don’t know if you like the way I play or not. I don’t know if it’s okay or what. “She said,” You do O.K. Keep playing. Keep blowing. “

At that time, you also start to lead your own bands and start recording for Impulse! as a leader. Did you feel like you knew what you were doing then?

No, I don’t think I was really ready. But I still had to go on and study while I tried to put it all together. I knew I had to be better than I was. I had to keep moving. I learned a lot from John. I remember I used to talk to Philly Joe Jones.9 I talked to a lot of different people.

On these impulses! discs, you experiment a lot with non-western instruments, find ways to use the voice in a freer context and enter into more groove-oriented rhythms. Did you think things in advance or did you just imagine them in the studio?

We just worked during our stay. This kind of spontaneous movement.

You started working with musicians that people didn’t know well at the time, like Leon Thomas, 10 Lonnie Liston Smith, 11 Sonny Sharrock.12 What were you looking for when you heard them?

I was looking for musicians who played with great energy. I wanted to be able to play this way myself. To do this, I had to find musicians to work with that kind of energy.

You made incredibly intense music during this period, on albums like “Jewels of Thought” and “Thembi”. Was it where your head was at that time, constantly in a sort of exacerbated state?

I do not know. I was always trying to reach something, I didn’t know what.

Today, people call this music “spiritual jazz”. But it wasn’t like someone sat down at a table and said, “Let’s invent this whole new kind of music.”

It just happened. This is how I see it. It just happened. I have never been satisfied with my game for a very long time. I always have problems like that.

Again? Do you feel like you’ve ever had a moment, or a record, where you’ve been, like, “I got this one right”?

No.

Really?

I heard other groups, other groups when they were recording. And a lot of musicians that I would hear working on a song maybe for, it could be a week or a few weeks. Make sure everything is fine.

On the other hand, you record two or three albums per year with Impulse! Is this frequency that the label wanted you in the studio?

Well, they wanted a number of registrations per year, signed with someone. The thing you don’t want to do is bring them together, playing the same way you were before. You have to do something new. Some people like to wait for this kind of thing to happen.

But that’s not how you approached it.

I just wanted to go there and do what I wanted to do.

Would the label give you direction or were they without intervention?

They tried to let you know how many songs to play. I just ignored it. Sometimes I just played one song for the whole game. I continued to play, as if it were a sequel. Looking from one thing to another. If you’re in the song, keep playing.

Have you repeated?

No, we never rehearsed.

Have you ever had more than one take?

Maybe on some of the things we did, something I really didn’t like the way I started and started playing. But every time I heard it, I kind of liked it, so I said, “Well, I should have kept it.

It kind of taught me something else. It made me think, why should I do it this way? Let’s keep playing until everything is together. That’s what we did. This is what I always do. You know, try to keep creating.

You mentioned several times that you didn’t like the sound of your game. It seems to be related to the idea that you’re always looking for something new. Is there a recording where you are satisfied with your sound?

I have not done it yet. Sometimes, on my horn, a few notes, I feel satisfied, but the rest of the notes do not sound good. So I’m still working on it.

I’m having trouble finding the right reeds and the right beak, the right horns. I used to buy boxes of reeds, and if they don’t play well, I just throw them on the ground, I put them in the trash. Maybe a box of three or a box of four. They never sound the same.

Do you think most musicians think this way? Are you all just perfectionists?

I do not know. I know that when I listen to other musicians, they seem magnificent to me. When I hear myself playing, I feel like … They sound great. I just wonder, what do they all use?

What are you listening to these days?

I did not listen to anyone.

Not even older stuff?

I didn’t listen to anything.

I listen to things that some guys may not do. I listen to the waves of the water. Train going down. Or I listen to a plane taking off.

Have you always listened to sounds like this?

I’ve always been like that, especially when I was a kid. I loved hearing the old car doors creak… Maybe it’s something you really like, so maybe you will get a sound like that. I was just wondering, would this be a good sound?

Sometimes when I play I want to do something, but I feel like if I did, it wouldn’t sound right. So I’m always trying to do something that might look bad, beautiful in one way or another. I am a person who is just starting to play whatever I want to play, and who can become beautiful music.

When you were in the public eye for the first time, with Coltrane, people did not understand this.

I don’t know if I got it myself.

Do you turn around and listen to your recordings?

Yeah, I watch them one day. I will change it if I played something that I may have already played.

The goal is to never repeat yourself?

I try not to do it, but it seems to me that I do it sometimes. Then I stop playing and grab myself and say, “Let me try something else.” It’s almost like I’m playing an idea and then just try to look at it, like, “OK, I will try to see if I can play backwards. “

People always associate you with the kind of music you made in the 60s and 70s. But over the years, you started to play a lot more in the traditional way.

Well, I was trying to do a lot of things, like ballads. I played it a lot before I came to New York, before I started recording. Maybe I slowed down a bit. Many.

What are your favorite ballads to play?

I like “Berkeley Square”. 13 I feel like I haven’t played enough. Every time I play it, I try to play something different.

It reminds me of Coltrane’s “Ballades”. People were surprised by this record because they did not consider him to be that kind of player.

John has always enjoyed playing ballads. He played ballads when I worked with him, when he opened more freely. On some jobs that I did with him, he occasionally played a ballad. Then he got back into his spaceship and left.

This is where he was. You never knew what he was going to do until he did it. He just started playing himself, and we all start to enter. No matter what time we felt we needed to, we entered.

Do you still feel like that? Like you don’t know where you’re headed and you’re going to see where the music takes you?

Often times I don’t know what I want to play. So I’m just starting to play, and I’m trying to do it right, and make it stick to another kind of feeling in music. Like, I’m playing a note, maybe that note could mean love. And then another note could mean something else. Continue like this until it becomes – maybe something beautiful.

