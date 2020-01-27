advertisement

The Philippine equestrian team did not take long to establish a close partnership with their mount for a spectacular show.

Paola Lorenzo, Lara Zobel and Alex Ynares-Villalon won the country’s overall victory in their respective categories on the latest Malaysian Riders Tour at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort) and Ynares-Villalon (0.80 m), thanked Nicole Camcam (1, 00 m), Mohamed el Akkad (0.90 m) and Minxie Romualdez (0.70 m) for their valuable contribution to defeating two home teams.

“To compete internationally as a team requires a completely different mindset than to compete locally as a single rider,” said Carissa Coscolluela, President of the Equestrian Philippines.

advertisement

In a format that tested the ability and adaptability of the riders, all riders were given 30 minutes to familiarize themselves with the horses provided by the host country, plus a five-minute test round the day before the tournament. INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement