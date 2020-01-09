advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Pool for the Fiba 3 × 3 Olympic Qualification Tournament has been unveiled. Ronnie Magsanoc has been appointed team head coach.

According to the Fiba 3 × 3 rules, the country’s four best players should be part of the 10-man pool, so Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol act as headliners for the team.

Others in the squad include Dylan Ababou, Karl Dehesa, Santi Santillan, Chris De Chavez, Gab Banal, Jaypee Belencion, Leo De Vera and Ryan Monteclaro, who are all players of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3 × 3.

People like Munzon, Pasaol, Ababou and Santillan have international experience after representing the Philippines in various challengers.

The Philippines qualify for the Fiba 3 × 3 Olympic qualifying tournament

Magsanoc, who received the appointment of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, will lead the team and complete another assignment as a chief tactician in 3 × 3 format.

He led the Philippines to his gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with PBA stars CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Mo Tautuaa and Jason Perkins as his players.

However, players have been training with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3 × 3 Commissioner Eric Altamirano since the end of 2019, who is handling the sessions together with Liman Ass and China’s head coach Stefan Stojacic as well as the Serbian strength and conditioning trainer Darko Krsman.

“Our players have been training non-stop since November and only have a few days off during the holidays,” said league owner Ronald Mascariñas. “This is our last shot at the Olympics. That’s why we’re doing everything we can.”

There are also Troy Rike and Franky Johnson.

The OQT will take place in India from March 18 to 22. The three best teams qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

