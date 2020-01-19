advertisement

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is keen to repeat the country’s performance at the 30th Games in Southeast Asia and believes that a premium should be given to train Filipino para-athletes to be successful on home soil.

The PSC immediately recognized the need for early preparation and opened the doors of the newly renovated PhilSports complex so that the national para-athletes could reach their top form in time for their version of the games. “We want to achieve the same success as Team Philippines in the SEA games,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez.

The facilities within the PhilSports complex will be handed over to the organizers of the games, led by the Philippine Paralympic Committee under its President Michael Barredo, a week or two before the opening ceremony on March 20.

Ramirez also announced that New Clark City would soon enable seasoned swimmers Ernie Gawilan, Garry Bejino and the rest of the swim team to train in the complex’s Class 1 Fina certified pool by the end of the month.

“We will fully support the national para athletes competing in the Asean Para Games,” said Ramirez.

Over 1,500 para athletes from 11 countries will participate in the Asean Para Games on March 21 and 27. Hosts Philippines expects more than 280 participants in 20 sports that will be held in Subic, Clark and Metro Manila.

Thailand brings 317 para bets and Indonesia 306. These two countries will be a major challenge for the Philippines in the race for the title.

The Philippines team also had the largest delegation to the SEA games last month, and the Filipinos wasted no time in winning the overall title they had in their pockets with a week of competition remaining. The Filipinos won their second overall victory at the Olympic Games in this region with a total of 149 gold medals.

The Philippines won only 23 gold medals in Kuala Lumpur in 2017 and fought for 56 overall sports

The first overall championship took place in 2005 when the country also hosted the games. INQ

