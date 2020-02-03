advertisement

Rowers Melcah Jen Caballero and Joanie Delgaco are trying to fill a void that separates them from safe trips to the Tokyo Olympics.

However, if you ask Caballero, a two-time gold winner at the Southeast Asian Games last year, you should aim for a far better pace than just surpassing the difference of almost three seconds that distinguishes you from a podium place at the Asian Rowing Championships last year ,

“We’re aiming for faster times before we start in Olympic qualifying,” said Caballero, who led the women’s lightweight doubles with Delgaco at the SEA games almost two months ago. “It will take a lot of sacrifice before we can do it.”

advertisement

The Fisa (World Rowing Federation) Olympic Qualifying for Asia and Oceania on April 21 in South Korea will reward three Olympic places for the participation of Caballero and Delgaco.

The Filipino duo finished fourth at last year’s Asian Championship behind gold medalist China, South Korea and third-placed Iran, who defeated Caballero and Delgaco by just 2.56 seconds.

Uzbek coach Shukhrat Ganiev leads Caballero, Delgaco and the rest of the national rowing team along with SEA Games gold medalist Cris Nievarez. INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement