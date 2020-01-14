advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Currently, the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan will not affect the Asian / Oceania Olympic boxing matches scheduled to take place in the Chinese city next month.

But when things escalate, said Ed Picson, general secretary of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap), the Philippines is ready to take on the role of host if necessary.

“We only have a little more than two weeks. I know there are countries that have offered to host the event in place of Wuhan, China, ”said Picson during the PSA forum on Tuesday at the Amelie Hotel Manila.

“We are also considering hosting it, and I’ve already sent feelers to the IOC Task Force about it. We believe that with the recent organization of SEA Games, we have the mechanics and people who may be able to host. “

The outbreak, reportedly caused by a new corona virus, has confirmed 41 cases, but no new related cases have been found in China since January 3.

Picson added that he received an email from the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force on Tuesday morning to alleviate the virus threat.

In the letter, the IOC working group said that the Chinese authorities “ruled out” the possibility of SARS and MERS viruses as the causes of the outbreak after a preliminary investigation.

“The WHO (World Health Organization) noted that China has strong public health capabilities to respond to and manage respiratory outbreaks. No travel restrictions or measures are required. We will continue to monitor the situation with WHO, ”said Picson email.

Picson plans to send up to eight boxers to Continental Qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July, led by Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio.

