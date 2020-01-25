advertisement

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) may not have acquired the right to host a crucial Olympic qualifying tournament, but its main sponsor remains determined to support the national team’s telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan said “disappointed” that this Olympic qualifier originally planned in Wuhan, China, despite the country’s offer to host the event, was moved to Amman, Jordan.

“We were ready to fully support the hosting and would have mobilized all the resources available for it,” said Pangilinan in a statement. “But there will be other options and we remain determined to support our boxing program with the same enthusiasm that we have shown over the past decade.”

“Since I signed Abap President Ricky Vargas and Secretary General Ed Picson when we first decided to submit a qualification offer for Asia-Oceania, we will continue to support our boxers’ ambition for the Olympics,” added Pangilinan.

The Philippines had initially voiced concerns about the tournament’s original schedule, which was scheduled for early next month in Wuhan, and cited the fact that the Chinese city is Ground Zero of the current outbreak of the coronavirus. The potential health risk also prompted Abap to offer the country’s services as a tournament organizer through Picson.

In a letter signed by Morinari Watanabe, Chair of the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force (IOC-BTF), Abap was informed that Jordan had won the transferred hosting rights: “After carefully considering all the alternatives, the BTF has decided to agree the proposal of the National Olympic Committee of Jordan, ”said Watanabe in his letter.

The BTF is currently conducting boxing affairs for the Olympic Games after the IOC has suspended the controversial international boxing association Aiba from its list.

