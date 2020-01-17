advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A fruitful year 2019 has upgraded the Philippines to the World Baseball Softball Confederation rankings.

The Blu Girls climbed from second place in the women’s softball world rankings. 13 to no. 11 after 2,110 points, four points over no. 12 country Czech Republic (2.106).

Blu Girls prove that they have no peers in SEA

The Blu Girls have had a successful year with a gold medal campaign at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. They also took fourth place at the Asian Women’s Softball Championships.

The top 6 countries remained unchanged, while the United States remained No. 1. 1 place with 5,104 points, followed by Japan with 4,723 points.

Canada (4,403 points), Puerto Rico (3,824), Mexico (3,752) and Chinese Taipei (3,501) rounded off the top six.

