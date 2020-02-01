advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A disappointing run at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games is now the Philippines’ biggest motivation for the 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championship.

The country’s continental tournament will be held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum from February 11th to 16th.

Ian Mendez and Ronald Magnaye, the head coaches of the men’s and women’s teams, both have the SEA games in mind and want to correct their mistakes in regional competition.

“We have to prepare because we missed out on the SEA Games. We have to double the time and triple the time, ”said Mendez.

“We play the best in the world. We have missed the SEA games but we hope we can have a good fight this time, ”said Magnaye.

The Philippines could not win a single medal at the SEA Games.

Joper Escueta, Ariel Magnaye, Alvin Morada, Solomon Padiz Jr., Paul John Pantig, Ros Pedrosa, Arthur Salvado and Lanz Zafra form the men’s team that will compete in Group A against Indonesia with the best starter and fifth team India.

Nicole Albo, Sarah Barredo, Mika De Guzman, Geva De Vera, Ysay Leonardo, Chanelle Lunod, Bianca Carlos and Thea Pomar surprise the Philippines in Group C with the Southeast Asian teams Thailand and Indonesia.

China, which finished second in 2018, headlines Group B with Thailand and Hong Kong, while Group C has Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Singapore.

Japan, which will do without the world’s best player Kento Momota, who is recovering from a car accident in 2019, will play in Group D with Korea and Kazakhstan.

For women, defending champion Japan leads Group W with Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Korea, Kazakhstan and Idia belong to Group X, while China, Chinese Taipei and Singapore belong to Group Z countries.

The two best teams in each group will qualify for the round of 16, while the four semi-finalists in Aarhus, Denmark, will compete in the Thomas and Uber Cup.

