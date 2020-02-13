Veer Ahlawat and Aman Raj returned two rounds of 12 to 132 in the middle of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship to take the lead together. Raj, who was the sole lead overnight, carded 67 at Eagleton Golf Resort on Wednesday, while Ahlawat scored 65 when the couple opened a one-stroke advantage.

Khalin Joshi from Bengaluru scored the best score of the day with eight under 64 and was in third place with 11 under 133. Gaurav Pratap Singh and Himmat Rai (134) were a shot down in fourth place. Pre-tournament favorite Shubhankar Sharma followed his first round 73 with a constant 71 in round two, finishing 35th at par-144.

Ahlawat (67-65), who started on the 10th tee, fired five birdies on the back nine from 14 to 17, four of them in trot. He finally finished seven under for the day. “I hit a lot more fairways today compared to the first round,” said the Gurgaon professional later. “I played well for most of the day but had a bad track towards the end.”

Raj meanwhile made eight birdies and three bogeys. “It was a good day for me, except that I felt like I had a few too many bogies. My approaches and wedges were good and I was happy with my recovery in the last three holes when I was seventh and ninth bird watching, “he said.

Top marks (after round two): 132: Veer Ahlawat (67, 65), Aman Raj (65, 67); 133: Khalin Joshi (69, 64); 134: Gaurav Pratap Singh (70, 64), Himmat Rai (68, 66); 135: Akshay Sharma (68, 67), Mari Muthu (68, 67), Udayan Mane (68, 67); 136: O. P. Chouhan (68, 68), S. Chikkarangappa (67, 69).