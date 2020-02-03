advertisement

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – On the PGA Tour, players were awarded a 16-hole tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday.

The pen was 24 meters from the front edge and 8 meters from the left edge and was in the back left corner of the green in the noisy hole that held more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large matching numbers were painted in the grass against the green.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.

“That came from the tour,” said Slugger White, vice president of competition for the PGA tour. “We thought it would be a nice homage, the right thing, the great thing. … The Thunderbirds (tournament organizers) and everyone was on board. I’m glad we did it. “

Round three leaders Tony Finau and fourth-placed Justin Thomas pulled Bryant kits across the hole. Finau played Friday and Saturday in a yellow Lakers # 8 jersey.

“I am a big Kobe fan, a big Lakers fan all my life and of course tragic news, but I think if we are happy we can honor what he did,” said Finau.

Thomas has a white No. Worn 33 Lower Merion High School jersey and picked it over a Lakers jersey that he also brought from his collection.

“It is not just for him and Gigi, but for everyone who has lost their lives and their families,” said Thomas. “It was only for me that he had such a big impact on me and he was such a person that I looked up to and tried to shape my mental approach to. I thought it was very fitting.”

