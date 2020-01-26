advertisement

Jon Rahm took the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open after firing a seven-under-65 shot on Saturday while Tiger Woods was five shots behind.

Rahm produced a third round without a bogey at Torrey Pines in California, in which all players were on the south course and built an eagle and five birdies. The Spanish champion of 2017 was eliminated in par 4 seconds after a birdie from 111 meters before catching a shot on the sixth and ninth. Rahm made 13 and 16 more birdies to get under 12 and led with a blow to Ryan Palmer (71).

Rory McIlroy scored the best round of the tournament with a five-under-67 position and a tie for third place. The North Irishman sits next to Sung Kang (67), Harry Higgs (69) and Cameron Champ (68) in the finals.

In the meantime, Woods got off to a good start by solving four birdies in the top nine to arrive within two leaders in San Diego, where the start of the game was delayed by two hours due to heavy fog. A bogey at 11 slowed him down and although he parried a big par last, the seven-time champion appears too far behind.

Tyler McCumber (68), Tony Finau (68), Marc Leishman (68), Patrick Reed (70), Sebastian Cappelen (71), Brandt Snedeker (72) and JB Holmes (71) are in seventh place ahead of Woods. Jordan Spieth returned to 42nd after a 1:73 draw, although he managed to qualify for birdie from 87ft from the Rough for Birdie on the 15th.

