advertisement

Nick Taylor will jump into the Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round in one fell swoop, with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day as his next challengers.

Taylor, who fired an opening round 63, carded a three-under-69 on Saturday at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and climbed into the 17th under.

The Canadian was one over in the third round with his first 10 holes, but ended the round in seventh place with two birdies and an eagle.

advertisement

Taylor is a shot in front of Mickelson, the five-time winner and defending champion, who finished second in Pebble Beach with a five-under-67.

The American mixed six birdies – who got out of the bunker at 13 and jumped in at 14 – with a bogey to continue what had done well in California.

Day, runner-up to the 2018 tournament, carded a two-under-70 at Spyglass Hill and finished third under 14.

Matt Every (68) and Kevin Streelman (68) are fourth, eleven minutes behind Peter Malnati (66).

Dustin Johnson only finished seventh on Pebble Beach with a par 72.

Jordan Spieth is in 55th place after under 71, his third consecutive round in the 70s.

advertisement