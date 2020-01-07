advertisement

The PGA Awards are the best Oscars, and the nominees include “The Irishman” and “Ford v Ferrari”.

The Producers Guild of America awards are often a hit for the Oscars, and this year’s list of 10 nominees offers the usual suspects of the youngest price groups. The notable contribution is Rian Johnson’s most successful Christmas comedy “Knives Out”, which was also nominated by the Writers Guild this week. Most of the time, the PGA award winner is the same as the eventual Oscar winner for the best picture. Since its inception, the PGA has forecast 21 of the 30 Oscar winners for the best picture.

The winners will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

advertisement

The 2020 Producers Guild Awards nominations are listed below in alphabetical order by category along with the names of eligible producers:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producers of cinema films

“1917”

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

connected

connected

“Ford v Ferrari”

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman”

Producers: Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit”

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker”

Producers: Todd Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knife out”

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little woman”

Producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage story”

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once upon a time in … Hollywood”

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

At the Producers Guild Awards this month, the guild will give Ted Sarandos a special award (Milestone Award). Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B (David O. Selznick Award for Movies); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award on TV); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award).

The innovation award winner and short form category winner will also be announced at a PGA nomination event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The children’s and sports category winners will be announced at a nomination ceremony in New York on January 13 in the Ascent Lounge.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement