Rex Pflueger scored 18 points of the season and Notre Dame outscored Clemson, 61-57, on Sunday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Clejson Littlejohn Coliseum.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Irish Warriors, which improved to 15-8 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. Clemson fell to 11-12, 5-8.

Pflueger, a sophomore point guard who averaged 5.2 points per game, made 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including 4 of 4 from three-point range.

Senior forward John Mooney added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Notre Dame, his 19th double-double this season. Senior guard T.J. Gibbs scored 10 points and has scored in double figures in 11 straight games.

Notre Dame dominated despite scoring just 61 points, the total of its lowest point in an ACC game this season. The Irish Warriors came into the game scoring 78 or more points in six consecutive games.

Notre Dame improved to 6-2 all time against the Tigers.

Clemson was ranked by first-grade point guard Alex Hemenway, who scored 16 career-high points. Hemenway, of Newburgh, Indiana, made 5 of 8 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point range. Tevin Mack, a sophomore guard, added 16 points for the Tigers.

Clemson, who went 29-27 in the first half, led by as many as seven points early in the second half, but Notre Dame rallied behind Mooney and Pflueger.

Clemson, who was playing without young striker Aamir Simms, the leading scorer and team-mate who was sidelined by the flu, pulled within 54-52 with 2:51 remaining but failed to score another field goal until Mack made a 3-marker with 0.3 seconds left.

Clemson fell to 9-5 at home this season with its third consecutive loss and fourth loss in its last five games.

The game began a three-match ACC road stretch in a one-week span for Notre Dame, which shot 48 percent in the second half.

