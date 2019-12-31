advertisement

The Professional Fighters League MMA organization has an interesting concept; Instead of relying on rankings or promoters, they focus on a win-and-advance model for their fighters. The organization has a major New Year’s Eve event from Madison Square Garden on ESPN2 (7pm East) with six title fights with a million dollar turn for each winner. PFL co-founder and chairman Donn Davis recently spoke to AA about this event and where his organization will go in the future. First, he said the key to building the PFL was an under-served audience of MMA fans worldwide.

“I founded the league and created it on the day the UFC (2016) was sold for $ 4 billion. As an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, I’m looking for new market opportunities where things are undersupplied and innovations can offer a better way. MMA has 300 million fans around the world. UFC only offers 30 or 40 events per year for these 300

Million fans. In contrast, there are 1,500 basketball games per year. This is a very underserved audience. And there is only one product that has ever been offered, and it is a kind of unique event model in which organizers decide who can fight, and organizers only say who is number one and number three in the world because they chose it. “

“And I said, ‘What if we could create the true sports format that exists in the NBA or the NFL? Win and drive, performance, transparency. That is sport. “So I said that day that we’re going to give these 300 million MMA fans a different choice, and that choice is what the Professional Fighters League offers. In the regular season, the playoffs and the championship, in which we do not judge fighters, the fighters judge themselves by winning and moving forward. And the fans have the transparency that winners rise and losers go home. That’s what the NBA has, that’s what the NFL has, and no one has ever brought it with them in 100-year history to fight sports, be it boxing or MMA. This is what the Professional Fighters League does. “

In 2017, the PFL took over the fighter contracts and licenses from the World Series of Fighting Promotion. They had their first competition year in 2018 and their first competition year on TV in 2019. Davis said the WSOF deal was about finding talented fighters.

“They had a significant number of fighters that were extremely good. Instead of signing fighters one and two at the same time, we were able to start 50 or 60 fighters so that we could get the season through against two or three years in one year. “

PFL events are now available in 150 countries, and all of their events are available on ESPN2 Stateside. According to Davis, it is key for them to keep their events accessible in relation to the paywall events from many other promotions.

“At the moment, PFL is the most widespread MMA league. Most UFC fights are played either via pay-per-view or ESPN Plus, making PFL the most common. The easiest way for fans around the world to see us. And more and more great fighters are ready to come to the PFL to show off their talents. I think you saw the product getting better and better, and you saw fans see it more and more. And I think the extended distribution is just a way to say to the fighters: “Come over to the PFL and show what you can do” and to say to the fans: “Look at this product, it’s super exciting and probably better than you.” look straight. “

He said that the international audience is a crucial part of their focus.

“PFL is a global sports league. These 300 million MMA fans, 80 percent of whom are outside the United States. Unlike many sports leagues that focus on the United States, MMA is truly global. The only three sports that are shown in 150 countries are football, basketball and MMA. So the PFL is really building a global league, and the international audience is as important as the US audience. “

Davis said the NYE championships were a big moment and a big step forward for his rise.

“There are six weight classes, six finals, six championships, six million dollar checks and six belts to be awarded on New Year’s Eve in Madison Square Garden. So it’s almost like playing six Super Bowls in a row back in one night. So it will be the most exciting night in MMA history. There have never been six title fights in one night. MMA fans should watch who will be the champion in six life-changing money championships. Most MMA fighters fight for a fight between fifty and one hundred thousand dollars. Six people will earn the title, six people will change their lives, and you will see that everything happens on New in three hours

New Year’s Eve on ESPN2. “

Davis said PFL has ambitious growth targets for 2020 and beyond.

“PFL aims to be the sixth major sports league in the world and to join the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and EPL. MMA has such a large global audience, but it has never been released

together in a true sports format league. MMA is 25 years old, the next youngest sport is 75 years old, that’s basketball. We want to spend the next five to ten years

Development of the PFL in the sixth major global sports league with everything that goes with it. So next year we will launch an extensive original program. the PFL Challenger

Series with Mark Burnett in which an unknown professional fighter becomes a real Rocky and someone really wins a title that comes from nowhere. You’ll also see us start a new show called “The New Fight Game” with Mike Tyson: consider it Mike Tyson’s disrespectful attitude towards MMA. And you’ll continue to see us add great new fighting talent. I think fans who want to see innovation and fans who want to see exciting fights should watch the PFL in 2020. “

