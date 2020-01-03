advertisement

The PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) will speak to the referees and the Football League about James McClean’s “hideous” abuse during Stoke City’s 5-2 victory over Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

The game was interrupted briefly in the second half after the Irish winger reported the racist abuse to the referee, who then spoke to both managers. Shortly afterwards, an announcement was made via the PA system that “offensive behavior affects the game and is not tolerated”, which McClean greeted with applause.

Huddersfield is investigating the incident, one of the many similar cases that McClean has been involved in throughout his career in England, and the PFA released a statement Thursday night.

“James has been subjected to this type of heinous abuse throughout his career, and is fully supported, as is anyone who is abused because of his or her race, religion, or nationality,” the statement said.

“The PFA previously advised James to report sectarian chants to suit officials, and we believe the protocol has been adopted in this case.

“However, this action alone is not enough. We welcome the fact that Huddersfield has undertaken a thorough investigation to identify criminals. We hope that the perpetrators will have further consequences both inside and outside the game. “

McClean was regularly sectarian abused throughout his career in England. In November, the FA opened an investigation after being abused several times for not wearing commemorative poppies.

After the win on Wednesday, Stoke City’s chief media and communications officer Fraser Nicholson said McClean had reported a similar abuse the week before.

“James McClean is encouraged to report abuse that is sectarian in nature to the referee. He did it on Boxing Day when he was subjected to Sheffield Wednesday fans and obviously had a need to do it again,” said Nicholson.

The PFA statement ended up speaking to referees and the Football League to see what can be done about possible future incidents.

“As with other forms of discrimination, this type of abuse has been shown to increase and become a weekly event for James.

“We will speak to PGMO (Professional Game Match Officials) and the EFL to ensure that the referees pay attention to this type of song and hope that future action will be taken proactively for James.”

“There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA is fully committed to any player who is subject to discrimination.”

