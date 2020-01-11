advertisement

The new Peugeot 2008 and e-2008 are on sale now, priced at £ 20,150 and £ 28,150 respectively.

Rivals Nissan Juke and Hyundai Kona will be available in one of four versions – Active, Allure, GT Line and GT. Even the base cars have 16-inch alloy wheels, a 3.5-inch screen installed in the main cabin of the instrument, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prices for the mid-range Allure car start from £ 22,350 for the combustion variant, rising to £ 30,300 for the all-electric version. These cars benefit from improved 17-inch alloy wheels and a range of shiny black exterior keys.

advertisement

The higher GT Line models start from £ 26,100 and feature 18 inch diamond alloy wheels, LED headlights and a full sport kit. Opting for this version of the e-2008 raises the price to £ 32,000.

Things are completed with the GT at the top of the range, priced at £ 31,575 on the normal 2008 and £ 34,275 on the e-2008. It offers a higher range of assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and active blind spot monitoring.

Five conventional powertrains are available from launch, kicking off with a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine developing 99 hp. The same unit can be obtained with 128 hp for a premium of £ 2,200. Both come with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic for an additional £ 1,550.

Then there is a more powerful 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 153 hp – although this can only be specified with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Then there is the 1.5 liter four-cylinder diesel engine with 99 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Peugeot says it can return up to 54.4 mpg while emitting between 96 and 102 g / km of CO2.

The all-electric e-2008 uses a 132 hp electric motor connected to a 50 kWh battery. Peugeot says it will travel up to 193 miles on a full charge, and can be taken from full to empty in just seven and a half hours via a 7.4 kW home charger.

jmckeown@thecourier.co.uk

advertisement