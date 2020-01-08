advertisement

Surrey City Council’s latest independent Steven Pettigrew has not ruled out joining forces with fellow councilors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial on their new Surrey Connect roster.

“It’s a natural progression of their political lives,” Pettigrew said. “Jack has left the door open for me and I appreciate it. Just let them settle in a little earlier. There’s no rush for me to join them this week, they’re just doing the things that go here and so we’re talking about things.

advertisement

“There is no animosity, we do well,” he said, “and I have a lot of respect for them and vice versa.”

Pettigrew said that “trying to help run the city is getting enough of my mental powers. That’s the main thing. We have a lot of challenges to take care of.”

“Give them a chance to settle in and get all their ducks in a row,” he told Locke and Hundial’s new alliance, unveiled earlier this week.

READ ALSO: Hundial and Locke’s new look at “Connecting” with Surrey residents

READ ALSO: Surrey’s long-standing love affair with citizens’ patience

Surrey City Council now consists of five members of the Surrey Connect Coalition, two members of Surrey Connect, independent Pettigrew and Councilwoman Linda Annis with Surrey First. When this council was elected in 2018, there were eight SSC members and one with Surrey First.

Pettigrew, Locke and Hundial, by that rule, parted ways last year with the Surrey Safe Coalition for frustration with Mayor Doug McCallum’s leadership in the town hall.

Pettigrew split from the SSC in May, then Locke gave in June, dissatisfied with what she characterized as my approach of McCallum Road or Highway to governance.

Separating hundreds from the coalition in July, to sit also as independents, saying it would not resemble the SSC he was elected in 2018. For Hundial, the “last straw” was when McCallum disbanded the committee. public safety of Surrey.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement