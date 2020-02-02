advertisement

Defender Jeff Petry posted a career-high four assists, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots to lead the host Montreal Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the Panthers in the red-hot Florida Saturday afternoon.

Petry has seven points (one goal, six assists) in two games against Florida this season. On Saturday, he recorded assistants in goals for Nick Suzuki, Arttii Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher.

Perhaps the worst news of the day for the Panthers came when captain Alexander Barkov, an All-Star center last season, left the game in the second period with a lower body injury and did not return. Coach Joel Quenneville said afterwards the injury did not appear serious.

The Panthers also had their winning streak in six games, which had been the longest active run in the NHL. It was the third longest winning streak in Panthers history, having not lost since January 7th.

Florida, which entered the game as the highest scoring team in the NHL (3.67 goals per game), could take nothing other than Pricemming, whose biggest test was a split of the first period until the year 2020 Jonathan Huberdeau.

Pricemann avenged a 6-5 loss to Florida on Dec. 29, improving his career record against the Panthers to 13-7-3. It was the first time anyone had emptied the Panthers in nearly a full season since February 12, 2019.

Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. He has allowed nine goals in two games against Montreal this season.

Montreal, with a 16-8 lead on goal kicks, dominated the first period.

The Canadians opened the scoring with 5:25 expired in the first after correctly passing from Petry to Joel Armia and then to Suzuki set the latter’s last goal.

Montreal nearly scored again, as the Tatars had an open net but saw the ball drop its stick.

The Canadians picked their lead at 2-0 with 6:01 past the second. Lehkonen deflected a shot from Petry, beating Bobrovsky through the five-hole hole.

Tatar won his first loss by scoring from the gate, taking a pass to center by Phillip Danault and firing the ball over Bobrovsky’s stick for a 3-0 lead with 13:35 expired in the second.

Montreal’s power play was scored with 10:46 left in the third as Gallagher scored on a one-minute deviation from – who else? – Petri.

