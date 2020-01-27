advertisement

The team titles in the national table tennis championship went to petroleum far more often. Since all members of the national team are employed, it is not surprising that the national teams only fight for second best place.

During the next four days in the Saroornagar indoor stadium, petroleum men will look for their 24th title and the women whose 20th as the city will host the first event again after January 2016.

The petroleum players have been unbeaten since losing to Railways in the 2002 final. In comparison, the dominance of petroleum in the women’s section has been snapped four times since 2012, including twice in the last three editions of Bengal.

This time, petroleum could be tested again without Manika Batra and in the absence of an injured individual defender Archana Kamath.

Although Madhurika Patkar leads a very experienced young petroleum team, teams like last year’s surprise winner Bengal A, Railways and Maharashtra A can cause serious embarrassment.

For the men’s championship title, it makes no sense to look beyond Petroleum’s five-member team – Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, A. Amalraj and Manav Thakkar. The team is expected to arrive from Portugal on Tuesday. As a result, the league games were rescheduled. Although Sathiyan’s name is on the team list, there is no clarity about his willingness to show up here.

Last year’s runner-up, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bengal ’A’ and Delhi, will be among the potential finalists.

In the meantime, two belligerent organizations from Tamil Nadu have been housed as Tamizhaga TTA and TNTTA. West Bengal became Bengal “A” and North Bengal became Bengal “B”.

The team finale is scheduled for January 30th and the individual titles will be decided on February 2nd.

Team championship (groups)

Men

Group A: Petroleum, Assam, Uttarakhand and Punjab; Group “B”: Gujarat, Maharashtra “B”, Odisha and Tripura; Group C: Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Pondicherry; Group D: Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya; Group “E”: Maharasthra “A”, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, TTTA and Jammu & Kashmir; Group “F”: Bengal “A”, TNTTA, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Daman & Diu; Group “G”: railways, Bengal “B”, Kerala, Chandigarh and Andaman & Nicobar; Group “H”: Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa and Manipur.

women

Group A: Bengal A, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Bihar; Group “B”:

Petroleum, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and TTTA; Group C: Maharashtra B, TNTTA, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya; Group “D”: Maharashtra “A”, Delhi, Tripura and Jharkhand; Group “E”: Telangana, Rajasthan, Pondicherry and Himachal Pradesh; Group “F”: Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Mizoram; Group “G”: Gujarat, Assam, Haryana and Chandigarh; Group “H”: railways, Bengal “B”, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

