A potential bank robber who petrified a cashier in a failed raid was convicted.

Michael McCabe delivered a note to the bank teller who said in red ink, “Give me all the money from the counter and no one needs to get hurt.”

The 40-year-old was holding his hand in his pocket, which made the victim fear he was armed with a gun – which he wanted to believe, said Leicester Crown Court.

Prosecutor Gary Short said the accused went to the Barclays branch of Evington Road in the Highfields area of ​​the city just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6.

He said: “McCabe (also known as McAbe) waited his turn in the queue before heading to the cashier who was behind a security screen.

“When he got there he said” can you take care of it for me please? ”

“It was then that he handed over the ticket demanding the money.”

Fears a gun

Short said: “At first she was confused but then became petrified.”

She was trembling with fear and on reaching the panic button, she saw the accused looking at his hand in his pocket giving the impression that he had a weapon.

The prosecutor said, “She sincerely believed there was a gun.

“The Crown does not claim that he had a gun, but the way he held his hand gave that impression.”

The cashier first made it clear that she was counting notes, playing for time, and discreetly trying to get the attention of her manager nearby.

When that failed, she shouted out her manager’s name loudly and walked away.

The accused also walked away from the counter, but made no effort to exit and stood by the door while waiting for the police, who arrived quickly.

He would have been “cooperative everywhere”.

The court learned that McCabe had already been convicted of “low-intensity violence, possession of weapons and dishonesty”.

In 2000, he was imprisoned for seven years for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Interview with the police

In an interview, McCabe made a full confession and apologized to the police.

Short said: “He said he had” problems “and had to leave Leicester.

“He needed the money and thought the easiest way was to go to the bank.

“He accepted that the way he held his hand in his jacket made it look like he had a gun.”

Impact on victims

The victim later told the police that she felt “isolated” and “vulnerable” at the time.

She was trembling physically after reading the note and “really believed the man had a gun,” said the prosecutor.

McCabe, without a fixed address, recognized the attempted theft.

He appeared in court via a live video link from the prison where he was detained.

He said he did not want a lawyer to represent him in court and did not offer any mitigating measures.

What the judge said

Justice Ebraham Mooncey said: “If you had been represented, your lawyer would have probably said that you were very remorseful and I should reduce the sentence to accommodate your guilty plea.

“They would say that the relevant prior conviction (conspiracy to steal) dates back almost two decades and that you have not committed any such serious crimes in the meantime.

“There is no doubt that the cashier was petrified and I can imagine that she relived the experience and that is something she will never forget.

“I accept that you do not have a weapon, but the way you are carrying you has given the impression that you were.”

McCabe was imprisoned for two years and four months.

