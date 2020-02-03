advertisement

By this summer, you may be able to get around Emmet County in a way that you haven’t been able to do since the 1940s or so.

Petoskey City Council on Monday evening approved a license for the Little Traverse Bay Ferry Company.

The ferry would dock at the Bayfront Park marina in Petoskey.

For ten dollars, passengers can get out on the water and travel from Petoskey to Harbor Springs.

“I think this is a great opportunity for us to give people another opportunity to experience Petoskey, Harbor springs at its best,” said John Murphy, Mayor of Petoskey City.

With approval from the Petoskey City Council, Harbor Springs is expected to follow suit.

“Our city manager is working very diligently with Harbor Springs to help develop this and get things done,” said Murphy.

The owner of the Detroit Princess and Michigan Princess is also behind this effort.

“My family has been sailing here for decades and I love it and I thought you know what we need to provide this service to the community, which is why we did it as a non-profit organization . This is the Little Traverse Bay Foundation, “said Chris Chamberlain, who hopes to expand his ferry services to Emmet County. “We want it to become as much of a community function as possible and as affordable as possible for community members.”

The ferry they are considering could hold 49 people.

“He would leave on a regularly scheduled schedule,” said Chamberlain. “We really expect between Memorial Day and Labor Day for the high season.”

Murphy says that not only will it attract visitors, but it will also allow residents to be a tourist in their own city.

“The opportunity for them too to get on a boat to see what it looks like from the country’s seaside,” said Murphy.

