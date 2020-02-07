advertisement

Over 400 people signed a petition to save a busy Perth gymnasium from demolition within 12 hours of its launch.

Plans have been submitted to shave Fit4less on Canal Street to make way for 12 apartments – six more than is permitted under existing authority to convert vacant units upstairs above the gymnasium.

Staff say they are “devastated” and sent a petition to over 1,200 members Wednesday evening.

The attempt to prevent the private owner from bulldozing on the premises was also supported by a series of member objections on the Perth and Kinross Council planning website.

John Swinney, SNP MSP, condemned the demolition offer.

He said: “The proposal is worrying and will rightly shock the local community.

“This deeply damaging proposal would not only deprive the community of an excellent resource, but would lead to at least five job losses. It is an unacceptable compromise for the benefits of half a dozen new properties.

“I will therefore strongly support Fit4less and its members in their campaign to keep the gymnasium open.”

Downtown Councilor Peter Barrett believes the plans could have advantages and disadvantages.

Lib Dem said: “There are clear concerns about the loss of jobs and the loss of facilities for those in need, whether it is groups of people with disabilities or affordable service.

“Alternatively, the development could help meet the significant housing needs in downtown Perth.

“There are potential environmental improvements to the area across the front yard, which could provide a better setting for the listed church across the road.”

