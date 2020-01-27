advertisement

NBA fans mourn league icon Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning along with her 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash that killed nine people at the age of 41.

During his 20-year NBA career, Bryant cemented his all-time great status with five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, one 2008 NBA MVP Award, and 18 all-star games. Now fans want the Los Angeles Laker to be permanently remembered in the form of a new NBA logo.

“With the premature and unexpected death of great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition to perpetuate it as a new NBA logo,” said a Change.org petition launched by a user named Nick M Am ET had requested the petition for around 179,000 likes out of 200,000.

After Bryant’s death, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement in which he expressed condolences to the star’s wife and family.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna,” the statement said. “[Bryant] will be remembered most because he has inspired people around the world to grab a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he had acquired and considered it his mission to share it with future generations of players, and he was particularly pleased to share his love of the game with Gianna. “

Regarding Bryant’s death, Michael Jordan, legend of the Chicago Bulls, said: “Words cannot describe the pain I feel.”

I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We talked a lot and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats, and a creative force, ”Jordan continued.

NBA colleagues Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen and Bill Russell were also among those who pay tribute to Bryant. Pippen wrote: “I am stunned. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. “

Current players in the NBA – including Austin Rivers from the Houston Rockets and Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors – paid Bryant respect with handwritten messages on their shoes. Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas Mavericks, also said that Bryants number 24 will be retired by his team.

