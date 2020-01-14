advertisement

Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel prevailed on Tuesday with just 15 seconds ahead of defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and won the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally.

Mini driver Peterhansel, who was nicknamed “Mr Dakar” for his 13 previous Dakar victories (seven by car and six by bike), drove 3 hours and 8 minutes and 31 on the 410 km long special stage of the 886 km long mammoth stage seconds. It was his third stage win in this Dakar, which was held for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

Local hero Yasir Seaidan (Race) finished third, while overall leader Carlos Sainz finished fifth, 6 minutes back 31 seconds.

The experienced Spaniard in his Mini deviated from the pace of the leading duo throughout the stage and was able to reduce his lead to just 24 seconds over Al-Attiyah from Toyota.

Peterhansel remains third in the overall standings 6:38 behind.

Al-Attiyah said he was happy with a good race day.

“We tried to do our best and I think we did a really good day today,” said the driver, who represented Qatar at six Olympic Games and won bronze at the men’s skeet event in London in 2012.

“I am very happy to close the gap with Carlos.

“I think tomorrow and the day after tomorrow it will be very, very difficult for everyone. It’s good tomorrow that Stephane opens on marathon day. We’re going to see something about Carlos now, but okay, it looks like the three cars are very close together. For all three of us, it is possible to win the Dakar. “

Pablo Quintanilla achieved his first victory in the motorcycle category, which was resumed after the eighth stage after the death of the Portuguese Paulo Goncalves.

The Chilean on a Husqvarna won the special with just under two minutes ahead of the Australian defending champion Toby Price.

As a result, he continues to put pressure on leaders Ricky Brabec. The American Honda rider still managed to limit the damage (+20: 53) by finishing fourth less than four minutes behind the day’s winner.

The tenth stage from Haradh to Shubaytah on Wednesday takes the participants to the infamous “Rub al-Khali” or “Empty Quarter”, a huge sandy desert that extends from the host country Saudi Arabia to neighboring Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen spreads.

Huge off-road routes: The last 30 kilometers of the stage lead directly through the dunes, which promises a tough challenge.

