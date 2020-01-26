advertisement

Peter Onen and his staff have overseen four successive losses since the start of the year. (archive photo)

BUL FC confirmed the dismissal of head coach Peter Onen.

Onen leaves the Jinja-based camp with three of his backroom workers.

Onen and assistant coach Ali Hussein, goalkeeper coach Abdul Kigenyi and longtime technical director Frank “Video” Anyau left the club on Saturday.

This was confirmed by BUL FC in an official communication.

“The BUL Football Club and Peter Onen and three other technical staff, namely Kheri Hussein Ali (assistant coach), Frank Anyau (technical director) and Abdul Kigenyi (goalkeeper coach), have today January, left the company by mutual consent, “the statement said. .

The dismissal of the four is not a shock to the world of football, as BUL has been in bad shape recently.

After a dream start to the season that saw them finish the first round in 3rd place, the Jinja-based team lost all three of their inaugural games in the second round.

Earlier this week, they lost to the regional team Mvara Boys and were then eliminated from the Uganda Cup in the round of 16.

It is now understood that BUL is looking for a new tactician and will be temporarily supervised by David Kiwanuka as a goalkeeper.

Onen and his team leave Bul in 5th position with 29 points. They return to home action against Wakiso Giants FC on Wednesday.

