Peter MacKay told the Post Millennial that he would not commit to transferring the Canadian embassy to Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official Conservative Party policy of Canada, which was approved by a nearly unanimous vote of party membership.

“I said there are many advantages, and I want to hear more about those advantages before I make these pronouncements on a whole range of issues and so we are in the process right now – being widely consulted, hearing from experts well-informed about these issues and I’m very interested in hearing their perspectives and that’s what I’m doing now. “

When The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances under which he would transfer the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well this is where we need to talk to people and find out what the different perspectives and circumstances are.”

“This is a complicated subject and I am not able to do it, so I cannot be shrewd in making these kinds of commitments until I hear from people. in a leadership contest – it would be rather overwhelming for me to say that this will do it based on the outcome it has not yet achieved, “MacKay added.

In a conversation between Peter MacKay and members of Toronto’s Jewish community, according to a source at the meeting who spoke to The Post Millennial on condition of confidentiality, MacKay said he would not immediately transfer the embassy to the Israeli capital, despite the majority of the Israeli government was in the holy city.

MacKay held this conversation during a meet-and-greet with members of the Toronto Jewish community in January.

According to the source, when MacKay was further pressed to give more clarity on his position at the January meeting, the source claims that the Conservative leadership candidate stated that he would only move the embassy when the Israeli state asked the Canadian government to do so. .

The source says MacKay was then told the Israeli government was actively campaigning for more places to move their diplomatic buildings to Jerusalem, and that MacKay responded by saying that it is the position of the current Israeli government.

The two candidates most likely to seize power in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, share the same embassy case – with both politicians encouraging other countries to move their embassy. in Jerusalem.

The official position of the Conservative Party is the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem. Party membership voted overwhelmingly in favor of the motion.

Other leading conservative candidates told The Post Millennial that they would transfer the Canadian embassy to Israel to Jerusalem.

“I fully support the transfer of the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem because it is the capital of Israel,” conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu told The Mill Mill.

“I was absolutely clear about that and my views have not changed. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” said Erin O’Toole, another senior Conservative leadership candidate.

“The strong presence of the Jewish people is thousands of years old. But the modern age of Israel – the Knesset is in Jerusalem, the Supreme Court, most of the foreign affairs and government ministries in West Jerusalem. “

Under Donald Trump’s presidency, the State government relocated their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – prompting other governments to also plan a re-location in the capital.

So far, only two countries have relocated their embassy to Jerusalem: this is Guatemala and the United States. Having said that, four other countries are reportedly in talks to follow in Trump’s direction.

