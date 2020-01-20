advertisement

Tasmania’s new prime minister, Peter Gutwein, says more needs to be done to combat climate change and create better opportunities for the island nation.

The Treasurer rose to Prime Minister on Monday, replacing Will Hodgman, who resigned last week for family reasons.

“A rapidly changing climate is now the new normal, and we have to learn from the recent mainland bushfire lessons and do even more,” said Gutwein at his first press conference as Prime Minister.

advertisement

“I also understand very clearly that not every Tasmanian uses the advantages of our stronger economy and not every Tasmanian can take advantage of the opportunities that arise.”

Mr. Gutwein said he wanted better employment and housing opportunities, regardless of a person’s background and circumstances.

He also said that he would not distract from the plans and commitments that the government took to win the 2018 election.

Mr. Gutwein was unanimously approved on Monday and sworn in as the 46th Prime Minister after the only other race director, Prime Minister Michael Ferguson, resigned from the race hours before a vote.

Mr. Gutwein and Mr. Ferguson vied for the top position in a competition between moderate and conservative parties. Mr. Gutwein represents the moderate faction of the party, the believer Christian Ferguson the more conservative.

But Mr. Ferguson retired from the race on Monday morning after spending the weekend with colleagues.

“As I said last Thursday, it is my job, as always, to do the best for our party, the government and, above all, the Tasmanian people,” he said.

“Peter Gutwein and Jeremy Rockliff have made a significant contribution to Tasmania in their careers as MPs. They will be a strong and reliable leadership team. We respect them. They will receive our full support.”

Opposition leader Rebecca White said she doubted Mr. Ferguson’s leadership efforts and Mr. Gutwein’s vows for a more equal Tasmania given his years as treasurer.

“He has to make sure that the people who are struggling in Tasmania actually have a roof over their heads, have access to the health care they need, and find a job here because too many people in Tasmania are doing it right now , and Peter Gutwein completely ignored them. “

Mr Hodgman resigned as Prime Minister last Tuesday after working for six years in the role and 18 years in politics and referred to the wish to spend more time with the family.

He said a medium-term exit is the right time for a new leadership before the next state poll in 2022.

Mr. Gutwein comes from the Bass electorate, which means that Tasmania will make its debut in the north of the state for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Originally published as Peter Gutwein as the new Tas Premier

advertisement