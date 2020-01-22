advertisement

Just a month before his death, Peter Fonda attended a screening of his last film, which begins this weekend with “The Last Full Measure”. When director Todd Robinson saw Fonda at the screening, he sensed that the legendary actor had done something wrong.

Fonda plays a Vietnam War veteran in “The Last Full Measure” and last summer Robinson held a screening for the cast, crew and some of the real issues the film is based on. However, when Robinson tried to speak to Fonda at the event, he received a weak response and noticed that Fonda had tears in her eyes.

advertisement

“I said let’s eat and have lunch together and he just waved. He turned and waved, and some people I knew had landed in the elevator, I think he and his wife were there, said he was just sobbing all the way through the garage, “said Robinson TheWrap.” And that’s the last time I’ve seen him. But of course I had no idea what could have to do with these emotions if he knew if this could be his last film or not. “

Also read: Peter Fonda, two-time Oscar nominee and star of ‘Easy Rider’, dies at the age of 79

“The Last Full Measure” is the real story of how a Pentagon employee worked for years to award the medal of honor to Vietnam War paratrooper William “Pits” Pitsenbarger 30 years after his death in the war. And it is fitting that Fonda’s last film role is a film about the legacy and the memory of those we lost long after they left.

Fonda, who died last August at the age of 79, plays an intense but vulnerable role in a small role as a former soldier rescued by pits that is “harder than a $ 2 steak” and on so many war-related ones Trauma suffers from the fact that he can only sleep during the day. In a scene with movie star Sebastian Stan, Fonda found a visceral way to illustrate his character’s PTSD caused by the murder of men in Vietnam.

“I felt very bad for about 12 hours and then I didn’t feel bad about anything,” says Fonda as he picks up a rabbit he has caught and grabs his neck.

Also read: Hollywood remembers Peter Fonda: “Raise a glass to freedom”

Robinson quickly points out that no animals were injured in the making of his film, but it was Fonda’s idea to try this hard-to-watch moment, and he admired the many ideas and kindness that Fonda had brought.

“I always wonder a little how I got there with this person because it is a privilege to lend their talents to my own palette of colors that I incorporate into the story,” said Robinson. “It never occurred to me when I watched Peter that these would be the last pictures of his life. That made me think and I wish I could spend more time with him. It was full of stories and wisdom from a life full of intense experiences. “

Robinson made the film in 2017, part of a long, 20-year voyage that saw The Last Full Measure take a turn and be driven through a cavalry of stars. The last film features an impressive cast worthy of a miniature Marvel film, including Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, Bradley Whitford, Amy Madigan and of course Fonda. Robinson is more than just a war film. It tells a story of sacrifice about self-interest and combines combat footage with scenes of these hard-boiled war animals telling their stories. Much of it is a testimony that Robinson put together from his own interviews with the real issues and expressed directly in the script.

Also read: James Dean is digitally revived in CGI for the Vietnam War film ‘Finding Jack’

“In a world where PTS is a nuisance and a nuisance, it’s more than just helping yourself.” The secret tonic does something for other people. It makes sense to you and it will heal you, ”said Robinson. “Every random act of kindness is like the proverbial pebble in the pond, and these concentric circles simply disappear and you never know how far they will go. If Pitsenbarger had received the medal in 1966, we would not have had this conversation. Only through the prism of Time we understand the importance of the victim. “

Fonda also told Robinson about his own PTS and was deeply related to his character. He was heartbroken when Robinson found out from Fonda’s publicists that he had died and that “The Last Full Measure” would be Fonda’s last film.

“I just sat there with these thoughts, and the idea that I was somehow the last to record a performance of me suddenly struck me a lot,” said Robinson. “I really hoped that as a director and writer I did everything right.”

20 Hollywood stars who served in the military, from Adam Driver to Clint Eastwood (photos)

Take a moment on this veteran’s day to honor someone who has taken the time to serve our country in the military. You can also watch a movie or show with one of these Hollywood stars who served in the military. Some of the actors on this list have military careers that date back to World War II. While this list excludes celebrity veterans who have died, including people like James Stewart, Elvis Presley, and Bea Arthur, there is more than enough patriotism on this list to go around. Courtesy of Rodney Wright / Getty Images

Adam Driver Adam Driver joined the Marines shortly after September 11 and served two years and eight months before he was released medically after a mountain bike accident. He was assigned to the Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines. Although he was never used, he was nicknamed “Ears Two” by his fellow Marines. He told Stephen Colbert that he was one of two men in his battalion with big ears, but that he had avoided most of the verbal ridicule. The driver also explained to the guardian how serving changed his outlook on life. “It has something to do with going into the military and losing all your identity and property: this thing with all the clarity of purpose. It becomes very clear to you when you get your freedom back that there are things that you do want to do. “ Courtesy of Rodney Wright

Morgan Freeman Morgan Freeman declined a partial scholarship to play and chose the Air Force instead. From 1955 to 1959 he served as a radar technician and rose to the rank of first class aviator. He told AARP magazine (via military.com) that he felt like he was “sitting in the nose of a bomb” when he finally trained to fly a fighter plane. “You are not in love with this; you are in love with the idea of ​​it,” said Freeman. Getty Images

Tom Selleck “Magnum P.I.” The actor Tom Selleck served in the National Guard of the California Army from 1967 to 1973. Selleck previously said he was proud of his time in the military. “I’m a veteran, I’m proud of it,” he told military.com. “In this sense, we are all brothers and sisters.” Getty Images

Tony Bennett Tony Bennett, now in his nineties, was drafted for World War II in November 1944. In March 1945 he was sent to the front in France and Germany as part of the 63rd Infantry Division, better known as the “German Army”. Department of “Blood and Fire”. Bennett recalled in his autobiography “The Good Life” the experience of having a “front row seat in hell”. Getty Images

Rob Riggle Comedian Rob Riggle was with the Marines for 23 years and first joined in 1990 when he said he’d rather be a “top gun” pilot than a waiter. He served during his time in Kosovo, Liberia, Afghanistan and Albania and was appointed lieutenant colonel. Although he wanted to attend flight school, Riggle realized that this would hinder his dream of a day as a comedy fan. “I stopped flying, became a ground officer, had a short contract, fulfilled my contract, and followed comedy and drama,” he told CBS News. “I stayed in the reserves and have been making the reserves for the past 14 years. And I just retired from the Marines in January. This is a great country, you can do anything.” Getty Images

Clint Eastwood Although better known as a cowboy and cop, Clint Eastwood was drafted into the Korean War and served as a lifeguard while training at Fort Ord, California. He was released in 1953 and, thanks to the G.I. Bill. Getty Images

Chuck Norris Chuck Norris joined the U.S. Air Force as an air policeman in 1958 and was sent to Osan Air Base in South Korea. There he developed his characteristic martial art form, the Chun Kuk Do. He was released in 1962. Getty Images

Ice-T In an effort to support his girlfriend and newborn daughter, Ice-T joined the military to get off the streets and was in Hawaii 25th Infantry Division between 1977 and 1979. In Hawaii he met people who inspired him to pursue a music career. Getty Images

Robin quiver Robin Quivers, a co-host on Howard Stern’s radio show, was promoted to captain between 1975 and 1978 when she was with the U.S. Air Force. She was released shortly afterwards, but remained a member of the reserve without active service until 1990, according to the biography “Howard Stern: King of all Media.” Getty Images

Zulay Henao Colombian-American actress Zulay Henao served for three years in the US Army and entered after graduation. She immediately felt the pressure of basic training at Fort Bragg. “It was miserable. I quickly realized that I had to change my mindset to get through. I always tried to make the most of my experience, but it was hard,” she said to Maxim. Tyler Perry Studios

Mel Brooks The comedy legend served as a combat engineer in World War II and disarmed landmines as a non-commissioned officer in the 1104 Engineer Combat Division. “I was a combat engineer. Isn’t that ridiculous? The two things I hate most are combat and technology,” Brooks told military.com. “War is not hell … war is loud. Much too loud. All those grenades and bombs that explode all around you. No matter death. A man could lose his hearing.” PBS

Gene Hackman In an episode of “Inside the Actors’ Studio,” Hackman said that he lied about his age at 16 and joined the Marine Corps in 1946. He spent four and a half years as a field radio operator and was stationed there for a time assigned to Hawaii and Japan. Getty Images

James Earl Jones Although he was recruited during the most active period of the Korean War and eventually rose to the rank of first lieutenant, James Earl Jones was stationed on a cold weather training base in Leadville, Colorado, from 1953. Getty Images

Sindbad Comedian Sinbad told Ebony that he had almost been dishonored when he served as a boom operator in the Air Force. He often left the base to play a stand-up comedy. Getty Images

Sidney Poitier Sidney Poitier, about his age, lied to report during World War II and was detained in a Northport, New York hospital for a year before he was released in 1944. Getty Images

Drew Carey Drew Carey still has his crew cut and signature glasses that he wore for the first time during his Marine Corps days. He served as a field radio operator in the 25th Marine Regiment in Ohio. The comedian served for six years and has often returned to the military in the form of appearances for the USO. Getty Images / public domain

Robert Duvall Robert Duvall may be known for his role in “Apocalypse Now”, but served in the army shortly after the Korean War. He played plays when he was stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia. He served two years and left as a private first class. However, he had to clarify the scope of his service by saying to people in 1984 (via military.com): “In some stories I shot the Commies out of a fox hole in frozen pants. Pork Chop Hill stuff. Hell, I hardly did the M-1 rifle qualified in basic training. “ Getty Images

Alan Alda While Alda as a military doctor at “M.A.S.H.” best known, she spent at least six months as a rifle officer in the Korean War. CBS

Oliver Stone The fighting experiences of director Oliver Stone in Vietnam contributed directly to “Platoon” and “Born on the Fourth of July”, two of his most important films. Stone served in the army for just over a year between 1967 and 1968 and was wounded twice in battle. He was honored with a bronze star with “V” for heroism in ground combat and a purple heart with a pile of oak leaves. TheWrap

Kirk Douglas Kirk Douglas had a brief stint in the U.S. Navy and joined shortly after America’s entry into World War II. According to CNN, he served on a submarine between 1943 and 1944. Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

Honor celebrities who have served their country, such as Drew Carey, Morgan Freeman and Rob Riggle, on this veteran’s day

Take a moment on this veteran’s day to honor someone who has taken the time to serve our country in the military. You can also watch a movie or show with one of these Hollywood stars who served in the military. Some of the actors on this list have military careers that date back to World War II. While this list excludes celebrity veterans who have died, including people like James Stewart, Elvis Presley, and Bea Arthur, there is more than enough patriotism on this list to go around.

advertisement