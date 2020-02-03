advertisement

All the excitement about the transfer date doesn’t seem to be as big as it was a few years ago. Perhaps this is because teams are better prepared in the window earlier, or because the availability of information on social media has played a role.

Either way, it seems that things have calmed down a bit lately. There is certainly a noticeable lack of dildos.

For those footballers who moved on the last day of the window, it can be a bizarre experience. As Peter Crouch revealed about BT Sport at the weekend, the players themselves often have very little say.

I went from Tottenham to Stoke. I was happy with Spurs, but I had a conversation with Daniel Levy that day. I was happy and had no idea that I was moving.

Then came an offer from Stoke. Harry (Redknapp) wanted to bring Adebayor in and the situation was basically ‘see you later’ …

I said, “Well, I’m happy here, see you tomorrow morning.” So I went home and had a lot of missed calls. Then I went halfway (between London and Stoke), my mother had a friend in Birmingham, so I stayed in the middle just in case.

It was eight or nine o’clock and I realized it was going to happen, so I made my way.

The drama around these deals can often seem a bit much. Kevin Doyle told us last week that the whole thing isn’t as glamorous as it should be, Crouch certainly agrees.

He said while reports were circulating that he was traveling to Stoke by helicopter, he instead put himself in a burger at McDonald’s.

I remember how ridiculous it was to listen to what was happening. I was sitting at McDonald’s at the target roundabout on the A40.

I looked at my cell phone to see what was going on, and apparently I was sitting in a helicopter circling Staffordshire while sitting there with a Big Mac!

