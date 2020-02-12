The Los Angeles Daily News reports on some of the best high school athletes in the country, including baseball players. At the start of the season, we will list the region’s best talent by position, including infielder, outfielder, pitcher and catcher.

Here are the most notable outfielder to watch this season.

TOP 5

(Alphabetical)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (Vanderbilt)

PCA is touted as one of the best baseball prospects in the country and is considered the top 10 choice in the next MLB draft. He is the reigning Daily News player of the year after hitting .395 with 47 goals in 34 games, driving 23 RBIs and hitting three home runs. However, his most impressive numbers were just seven strikeouts and 40 runs.

Tyler Ganus, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (Oregon)

Ganus will play the left field this year after playing first base all last year, which shows how versatile he can be. He reached .362 with 34 hits and 19 RBIs last year, along with a .487 base percentage supported by his 22 hikes, the second best brand on the team.

Adrian Gonzalez, Cleveland, Sr.

Gonzalez had a fielding percentage of 1000 percent last year with a total of 70 midfield chances. On the record he led the team in hits (29) and finished second in RBIs (19) with 11 doubles and two home runs. He also led the team on walks (16). Gonzalez is a West Valley League MVP candidate.

RJ Gordon, West Ranch, Sr. (Oregon)

Gordon is a transfer from Notre Dame to Sherman Oaks and will give the outfield a high quality bat and speed. He had 17 goals, 13 RBIs and scored 19 runs in 31 games, but was at times in and out of the lineup.

Devan Ornelas, Notre Dame, Sr. (TCU)

Ornelas was mid-field all-CIF and team MVP performer in 2019. Last year Ornelas hit .423, a base percentage of .508, 44 hits and 20 RBIs. He also had 17 stolen bases. The sure defender had just one mistake last season.

Other notable outfielder

Sam Biller, Harvard Westlake, Sr.

Dominik Cervantes, Birmingham, Sun.

Wesley De La Torre, Newbury Park, Jr.

Joe Guzman, Sun Valley Poly, Sr.

Billy Parra, St. Genevieve, So.

Parker Simonian, Valencia, Sr.