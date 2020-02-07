advertisement

Pete Buttigieg is, at thirty-eight, the youngest Democratic primary candidate this year and the first openly gay presidential candidate. His most daring rhetoric generally centers on the need for “generational change” in Washington, D.C., but he leads what amounts to a moderate campaign in the current field. It supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, without decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and offers an option for universal health care that would leave the private insurance industry in place.

After finishing first or second in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg hopes to accomplish something similar in New Hampshire. There are reasons to be optimistic in the first primary state, where 90% of the population is white, and almost half of the registered voters are not declared and can vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. Joe Biden, as a staunch midfielder, should be competitive here, but, like with Iowa, he isn’t. The latest New Hampshire poll shows Buttigieg in second place, just one point behind Bernie Sanders.

Beyond this basic political calculation of ideology and demography, Buttigieg could also have a particular advantage by appealing to many New Hampshire voters. There is no income tax or sales tax, the median age is the second oldest in the country and the state currency is, “Live freely or die”. But there is also, in small doses, a new sense of hipness – farm-to-table restaurants, cocktail bars and art galleries – in areas that for decades seemed visibly clinging to their colonial roots. During the events of the Buttigieg campaign, he is often the youngest in the room. His campaign projects an image that, like New Hampshire, feels both radical and secure.

Tuesday around noon, Buttigieg was at Community Oven, a wood-fired pizzeria, in Hampton. Inside, blackboards celebrated locally grown produce and a mural behind the cooking station said “LOVE THE OVEN”. Next to a row of stands, Robert Saltmarsh stood idly in a leather jacket and jeans. Saltmarsh, who is sixty-five, worked in high-tech finance in California for almost thirty years before retiring to New Hampshire. In the past two months, he has donated money to the Buttigieg campaign. “Right away, this guy stood out as being different from the others,” Saltmarsh told me. “Intelligent and honest. Lots of integrity. “Buttigieg’s relatively young age did not concern him, he said, because” the crowds of seventy years really screwed him up, so why are you voting for them? “It’s time for a new generation.”

Buttigieg, dressed in a white shirt with rolled up sleeves, a blue tie and charcoal gray pants, opened with a now familiar thought experiment “of what it will be like for the first time in the sun will rise on New Hampshire, and Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States. He describes a historic coalition that can provoke that day, because “I meet so many frustrated and furious independents about what’s going on in this White House, and a remarkable number of what I like to call ‘future former republicans “who come to our events. Faced with the “defining generation” challenge of defeating Trump, he presents his lack of experience as an advantage. “Whenever my party has won the White House in the past half century, we have done so with a forward-looking candidate who has not been in Washington for a long time, or not at all , and which opened the door to a new generation of leaders, “he said.

In five campaign stops on Tuesday, Buttigieg made broad calls for the possibility of a national consensus. “God does not belong to a political party in the United States of America,” he said, but, in a state with the motto “Live free or die,” everyone should support “making sure what the government is not concerned with dictating to women what their reproductive health choices should be. With regard to gun violence, he said, “there is a powerful American majority that is spreading between the two sides, insisting that we no longer allow the second amendment to turn into an excuse for doing nothing do at all. Perhaps his most charming reply, which comes to the end of his original speech, is also deliberately disgusting. “Now is not the time to leave,” he said, suddenly serious. “Now is not the time to let the cynics win by moving away from the process.” But while Sanders promises a political revolution, Buttigieg assured his audience that he is running for president “as an expression of hope”. In fact, perhaps it is no coincidence, he said, that the word “hopeful” has become synonymous with “candidate”. He displays a student smile, grabs his lapel and bounces on his heels saying, “I am a hope for 2020. “

At Hampton, he had only started to get through the problems when Lisa Demaine, a 25-year-old climate activist, sat in her chair and started yelling at her. She had come to the event with the intention of disturbing him with a small group organized by 350.org. It was the second time in a few weeks that the group had attended a Buttigieg event, drawing attention to the fact that it had signed a promise not to accept money from the fuel industry fossils but had organized a fundraiser at a vineyard owned by Craig Hall, a real estate investor who supported oil and gas projects. (The Buttigieg campaign argued that, because Hall is primarily in real estate, taking money from him does not break engagement.)

Before the event, I spoke to Lila Kohrman-Glaser, another 350.org volunteer. If the nomination is awarded to Buttigieg, she said, “I think it will be very difficult for us to vote for young people in New Hampshire, and that will mean that we could lose.” Like her and the other protesters, who all had less than thirty, were escorted to the parking lot, Buttigieg said: “Thank you for your climate activism.”

None of this seemed to concern the rest of the crowd, some of whom had shouted “Downstairs!” And “You are rude!” During the demonstration. After the event, Sue Jones, accountant for a boutique art gallery, told me that she liked what she had seen from Buttigieg. “I think he is very moderate in what he wants to accomplish,” she said. “I like Medicare for All, as long as you want to sign up, but you maintain your insurance.” More important, however, she said, the feeling that Buttigieg could be a transformative figure. “I think our leaders should be moral guidelines,” she told me. “I think what comes from the top filters down and influences everyone down.” She added, “He is young, which makes the difference. I think he is enthusiastic. He is hopeful. He says all the right things. “

Buttigieg has every right to hope. A competitive performance in New Hampshire could establish it as a moderate alternative to Sanders. On Tuesday evening, he spoke to about eight hundred people in the Concord City Hall auditorium. John Jezak, a thirty-four-year-old pharmacist, had decided to come after seeing the news from Iowa. “I thought it would be cool to be here tonight, to be a supporter and to see this energy,” he said. “I thought he would be third.” Jezak, who lives in Bow with his wife and two children, voted for Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic primary and John Kasich, a Republican, in 2016. “I was trying to get the anti-Trump, “he said. “It failed.” He saw Buttigieg for the first time at an event in October and “it clicked”. “I’m really a moderate,” he told me. “It has been more and more difficult to be moderate at the moment.”

