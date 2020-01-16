advertisement

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The fight for a bear in Union County has been resolved.

People for ethical treatment of animals (PETA) will move the Dillan bear to a nature reserve in Colorado next week.

The Dillan bear has been living in the Union County Sportsmen’s Club nature reserve for 16 years. But next week he will travel through the country. PETA relocates Dillan to a nature reserve in Colorado.

The fight for this bear started last spring when someone filed a complaint with PETA about Dillan’s living conditions.

Actor Alec Baldwin recently became involved and sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking for help to save Dillan. Club County President “Bear” Spangler of Union County did not want to speak on the camera, but told Newswatch 16 that the club had signed an agreement with PETA to relocate Dillan.

“We have a beautiful place here, but there was too much pressure from all directions,” Spangler said.

“People have different opinions about whether to move Dillan, but the general consensus is that they want what is best for the bear,” said a spokesperson for PETA.

“I am happy that they are taking care of the bear, but I think that care has been taken in the area because I know that veterinarians have checked it,” said Dave Wert.

“If the bear is treated well and he has been there for so long, it would be a shame to have to move him. But if he does not get the treatment he should receive, he should be moved,” said Richard Hibbard.

Liz Hoover from Mifflinburg went to the sports club and saw Dillan in person.

“If he can live happily the rest of his life, I think it’s a good move,” said Hoover. “It’s a bit sad. He could have a better life, but I think this is the only life he has ever known. He has brought some people some joy in this area.”

PETA will move Dillan to the game reserve in Colorado next Thursday.

