The animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has a problem with the word “pets,” and wants you to stop using it.

Instead, the group says, dog owners should call themselves “foster dogs,” and pets should be called “companion animals” – because how we describe our pets dictates how we treat them.

On Tuesday, Jennifer White of PETA continued to host the American television show Good Morning Britain, and in a fight segment with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, urged people to think of alternatives, reports the Independent.

One of the main problems with the word “pets,” she said, is that she is caring for animals.

“A lot of people in the house who have dogs or cats will call these pets and refer to themselves as the owners and that means the animals are a possession, like a car for example,” she said, as Morgan talked about her , saying “Oh for God’s sake!”

“When referring to animals not as living beings as they are, but as an inanimate object, it may reflect our treatment of these animals,” she continued. “Animals are their individual beings.”

The full clip can be viewed below:

Dog owner Nick Ede, who did not share Smith’s opinion, said in the clip that PETA was revitalizing the good work it does to protect animals, focusing on such banalities.

As you might expect, pet owners immediately took to Twitter to say their word, with lots of watering for PETA representative comments.

“You are laughing and doing harm to your organization,” one user tweeted. “Check the definitions: PET: A pet held for society PEST: A devastating animal that attacks crops, food or livestock. Are people using PETA funds for this carade?”

“One time, I actually agree with (Piers Morgan),” one tweet, referring to the show’s co-host of the show. “Not being allowed to tell pets a pet is absolutely ridiculous.”

Once, I actually agree with @piersmorgan. Not being allowed to call your pets is absolutely ridiculous 😂😂 #GMB

– Chantelle🙌🏻 (@DesiresDarceys) February 4, 2020

PETA, however, was unfair, with its official account tweeting shortly after the show:

“As we learn more and more about animals, it is time for us to start giving up harmful words that trivialize animal abuse or perpetuate this idea that animals are objects.”

PETA added:

“Animal Ethics Magazine published an academic paper on how the disgusting words ‘pets’ or ‘pests’ affect the way we treat these animals. That’s why instead of ‘pets’ PETA recommends companion animals.” and instead of dog owner ‘we say dog ​​guardian’.

“They would always come for pets eventually, right?” Morgan said, wondering if phrases like “let the cat out of the bag” and “a horse trick” can also be under threat if the instructions of PETA are followed

“Pony is not here to cheat on us,” Smith replied, as Morgan repeatedly raised his voice above him. “They are their individual animals.”

According to online dictionaries, the word “animal” dates back to the 16th century and can be traced back to Scotland and northern England. It is mentioned “a domesticated or domesticated animal kept for companionship or pleasure.”

– PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 4, 2020

