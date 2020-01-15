advertisement

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A celebrity is now involved in a fight for a bear in Union County.

Actor Alec Baldwin recently sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking for his help to save a bear from a nature reserve near Millmont.

Dillan the bear enjoyed some food on Wednesday during his stay at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club Nature Reserve near Millmont, where Dillan lived for 16 years.

But if People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gets its way, Dillan will start moving.

This is the bear Dillan, who lives in the Union County Sportsmen's Club. Recently, Alec Baldwin sent a letter on behalf of PETA to Governor Wolf asking Dillan to be moved to another facility. PETA believes that Dillan is not well cared for.

About six months ago, someone filed a complaint with PETA about Dillan’s living conditions. When PETA’s veterinary specialist Rebecca Smudzinski came here last year, she tells Newswatch 16 that Dillan is the most obese bear she has ever seen, and his teeth need a lot of work.

She said, “The Union County Sportsmen’s Club has proven time and again that it lacks the skills to take care of Dillan. Dillan will die if he stays there.”

Actor Alec Baldwin joined the fight by sending a letter to Governor Wolf, saying, “I ask that you respectfully use your power to ensure that the authorities hold the club responsible.”

The letter from Baldwin says that PETA has placed Dillan in a nature reserve in Colorado and will transport and take care of it for the sports club free of charge.

A Wolf spokesperson said: “We have not yet officially received the letter, but we are investigating this issue. Fair treatment of animals is a priority for Governor Wolf. “

The bear has lived in the Union County Sportsmen’s Club reserve for about 16 years. He was rescued from another sanctuary in Northumberland County.

The Union County Sportsmen’s Club has nearly 5,000 members. The nature reserve has more than two dozen rescue animals.

Club president ‘Bear’ Spangler did not want to talk to the camera, but he told Newswatch 16 that all animals receive regular medical care.

He said: “We had state and federal inspectors last week. We meet all their criteria. “

Dillan is being looked after by a veterinarian in Northumberland County. He told Newswatch 16 that it could be risky to anesthetize Dillan to move him or work on his teeth. Both PETA and the sports club say they will continue to fight for Dillan.

