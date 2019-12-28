advertisement

Firefighters who responded to a fire in the town of Great Dunmow in England found a house filled with smoke and a fire that had already caused some damage in one of the interior spaces. Respondents were able to save the house and the only resident who was at home at the time of the incident: a 45-year-old tortoise with pets.

What firemen didn’t know when they plucked the turtle from the smoky house was that the four-legged creature would eventually become the prime suspect. According to the Essex Fire Service, the turtle was actually the one who lit the fire, and if the neighbors did not hear the house smoke detectors screaming, the fire would probably have claimed the house and the pet’s life.

After investigating the source of the fire, officials now believe that the turtle accidentally (or perhaps deliberately, we will never really know) has knocked over a heat lamp that landed on a soft and flammable floor. That was enough to ignite the fire that started and fill the house with smoke.

The homeowners were apparently gone at the time of the incident and neighbors heard the smoke detectors from outside. A quick phone call to the local emergency services led to a visit from firefighters who were soon able to control the fire and save the turtle in the process.

“This incident shows how important it is to have smoke detectors on every level of your house – even if you are not at home they will alert everyone in the area for the first sign of fire,” said Gary Wain of the Great Dunmow Fire Station . in a statement. “This turtle had a very happy Christmas day. He is 45 years young and will hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke detectors. “

