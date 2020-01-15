advertisement

Students at a private school in Perthshire demanded a breath of fresh air by prohibiting running engines from the park.

To reduce pollution, no driver on the Kilgraston Girls ‘School campus, from parents’ cars to school buses, will be allowed to idle.

It comes after student Alyth Braithwaite studied the dangers of air pollution and approached school principal Dorothy MacGinty with his concerns.

advertisement

MacGinty said, “Babies and children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution because their lungs continue to grow and develop.

“The Royal College of Physicians estimates that 40,000 deaths a year in the UK are linked to air pollution, with the engine idling contributing to it.

“Even living in a rural area, we are not immune to the effects of pollutants.”

Cell Phone Ban Helps Perthshire School Get Best Results In Five Years

To prevent drivers from cooling down when waiting for students to leave Bridge of Earn School, they were asked to wait inside at the reception.

“We know that hanging out for a child can be cold work,” said MacGinty.

“We wrote to the parents inviting them to come to school, whatever the time, and wait in the warm reception, rather than sitting with their engine running in the parking lot.”

The anti-idling policy follows other school environmental initiatives, including avoiding single-use plastic and encouraging the use of vintage clothing instead of “fast fashion”.

Parent Claire Alexander welcomed the move.

She said: “I think this movement is particularly encouraging because it is the children who recognize and initiate the movement.

“I am wholeheartedly behind the initiative and I hope that everyone will join the enthusiasm of the children.”

In 2018, the school became the first in Scotland to ban mobile phones.

The initiative has been hailed as a great success in improving students’ concentration and social skills.

VIDEO: “We talk more, we have more fun” – Here’s what students think of the Perthshire school’s mobile phone ban

In the first round of exams since the phones were left in the lockers, the school published the best results of the past five years.

MacGinty said at the time: “We think the ban on cell phones has helped allow these age groups to really focus on distraction-free study and review, to bring about the results girls. “

advertisement