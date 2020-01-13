advertisement

A Perthshire school should continue its cycling commitment with the installation of a tool and a pumping station.

This occurs after students at Rattray Elementary School have designed new safety signs for the school’s Park and Stride site.

The students of the school worked alongside the charity Sustrans, which strives to facilitate walking and cycling.

The tool and pumping station will be installed later this year and will be made available to the school and the general public.

This work is done as part of the I Bike initiative, which encourages exercise and aims to reduce congestion.

Rattray Elementary School got involved in the initiative last year to encourage its students, staff and families to make healthier travel choices.

A spokesperson for Sustrans highlighted the school’s positive reaction to the new initiative.

He said, “The students and staff at Rattray Elementary School adopted the I Bike initiative, and in an action-packed first year, the school held a Dr Bike maintenance session for more 60 bikes, four bike rides with the seven primaries, bike sessions with pupils of five and six primaries and a visit to the Sustrans Scotland pedal cinema.

“The schools that participate in Sustrans Scotland’s I Bike see their cycling levels 11% higher than in other schools, and we hope that the I Bike project in Rattray Primary will continue to help create safer, happier and healthier in the region. ”

Last week, students at the school had the opportunity to see their new safety signs come to life.

Young people visited the Tayside Contracts store on Tuesday to see their hard work come to fruition.

They were “fascinated” to see their own designs and drawings turned into metal panels.

The Sustrans spokesman added that the charity “looks forward to” supporting the school in its new venture.

