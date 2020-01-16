advertisement

Dangerous drunk driving by the OAP four times the limit on a notorious Tayside road was revealed by his own dash camera after he crashed into another car but was did not remember anything about the accident.

Police-recovered footage showed that 74-year-old James Bowman, who was intoxicated, spent 16 minutes bypassing the A923 from Blairgowrie bound for Dundee last September in an offense that his lawyer admitted ‘he was “as bad as possible”.

Bowman has now been put on the road ahead of sentencing next month after a sheriff warned the Blairgowrie pensioner that each option would be considered by the court given the seriousness of the offense.

The accused, from Ashgrove Court, Blairgowrie appeared before Sheriff Derek Reekie at the Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and excessive driving.

The offense took place on September 25 of last year on the A923 between Blairgowrie and Muirhead, Bowman admitting that he crossed the center line of the road several times, failed to maintain a distance of safety with the other cars, struck curbs and then struck another car arriving in the opposite direction near Tullybaccart.

Tax MP Laura McGillvery said another motorist called the police around 5 p.m. to report Bowman’s improper conduct.

The police then found the accused by the side of his car, bearing the private registration J7 BOW, at the side of the road, having damaged his wheels and bodywork.

“He told the police that he was fine but that he was tired because he had recently driven from Oxford,” added the tax official.

After providing a positive breath test on the road, Bowman was arrested and taken to Dundee Police HQ where he gave a reading of 90 micrograms – just over four times the legal limit of 22.

Ms. McGillvery added: “An on-board camera was on the screen and the memory card was recovered and revealed 16 minutes of driving sequences recorded in the load.”

Defense lawyer Brian Bell said, “There is no problem with the images from the dash camera.

“He veered across the road frequently and luckily no car was coming the other way, otherwise there would have been a head-on collision.

“There was a collision, he drove and does not remember the collision.

“It is fair to say that it is as bad as possible.

“He is 74 years old and recognizes that there will be a major disqualification, but he intends to reapply for a license.”

Postponing the sentence until next month for a background report and an assessment of the marking order, Sheriff Reekie imposed a provisional disqualification, calling the offense “something serious enough”.

He told Bowman, “It is always very sad to see someone your age appear in court, but with the combination of driving as you have done and with a high level of alcohol, the court will have to make a serious decision. “

