Samaritan workers were at Perth station to distribute free tea bags to commuters.

The initiative was an attempt to tackle “blue Monday” by raising awareness of support for people feeling suicidal.

Over 150 Brew Monday events have been held at UK stations in collaboration with Network Rail to encourage people to take the time to talk about what has been described as the most depressing day of the year .

The charity wants to remove the negative connotation of the third Monday of the year as a positive element and ultimately wants the message to be broadcast every Monday in January and February.

The Samaritans of Perth were among those who turn the blues into beers by encouraging their friends, family and colleagues to chat with a cup of tea with someone who may be lonely and to raise vital funds for the ‘charity.

Fair City branch volunteers were at the station from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Samaritan branch of Perth currently has 49 volunteers who help answer some of the millions of calls for help that have been answered each year.

Local director Maggie Taylor said, “During the cold, gray winter months, connecting with others over a cup of tea can help overcome the ups and downs of life.

“Anyone can host a Brew Monday event at work, at home, wherever and whenever they want – all you need is a kettle and cups, and it could make a huge difference in someone’s life. a.”

Industry figures show that nearly 2,000 life-saving interventions were made by railway personnel, police and the public on the network last year.

Ian Stevens, Director of Suicide Prevention for Network Rail, said: “Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for the Samaritans and the fantastic work they do to help people across the country.

“Millions of people use the rail network every day and if, through this campaign, we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and that of their entourage.”

