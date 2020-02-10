advertisement

A broken down freight train has a ripple effect on rail services across Perthshire.

Trips from Inverness to Perth may be canceled due to the problem at Aviemore on Monday afternoon.

ScotRail says the broken freight train “prevents trains from running.”

Customers were told to expect delays and revisions, with services to Edinburgh and Glasgow being affected by the incident.

The firm said, “There is a broken down freight train at Aviemore preventing the trains from running. Staff are currently looking for faults and we will update this message as soon as we have more information. “

⚠️ NEW: A broken down freight train at #Aviemore is preventing trains from running. Staff check for errors and we will update you as soon as we have more information. ^ Paul pic.twitter.com/YSEjPTus9L

– ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 10, 2020

