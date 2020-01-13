advertisement

There are fears about jobs at the Perth Beales department store if no buyer for the chain can be found.

Beales’ Perth branch

The owners of the Bournemouth-based company have warned that it could collapse into administration if it fails to find a last-minute buyer – with around 1,000 jobs at risk in its store portfolio.

Beales occupies a large part of the iconic St John Street building in Perth, which once housed the flagship department store McEwens, which became the administration in 2016.

The retailer has 22 branches and opened the Perth branch, its only Scottish outlet, in November 2017. Dozens of customers lined up outside the store for the grand opening.

However, in a context of “constantly changing landscape and challenges in the retail market”, last month, the firm hired advisers at KPMG to conduct a strategic review in order to find a profitable future for the company.

Buyers in the queue while waiting for Beales to open in 2017.

Various options were considered, including selling the business, refinancing its debt, and reducing rents from the owners.

It is understood that the company hopes that a rescue agreement can be concluded, but could still be forced into insolvency, while it has been reported that management has also spoken with two potential buyers, including an investor venture capital and a rival retail business.

CEO Tony Brown told regional newspaper The Bournemouth Echo that the retailer had struggled with difficult trading conditions and criticized the “madness” of high business rates.

He said, “We are confident that we have a solution for the business that will create a stronger but leaner Beales.

“We hope to have a more solid business at the end of the process.

“I cannot predict which stores will stay and which stores will not, as it depends on the owners and the local government.

“We are going through a process and we hope to be able to restructure the business for a profitable future.”

The retailer was privately owned by Mr. Brown in 2018, 23 years after the company’s IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

The disappearance of McEwens in March 2016 – with the loss of more than 100 jobs – sent shock waves through the commercial landscape of Perth, having been a pillar of business life in the city for decades.

The McEwans building was then sold for £ 675,000.

