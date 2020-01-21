advertisement

The Beales department store entered the administration, which jeopardizes the jobs of its Perth branch.

The retail outlet appointed Will Wright and Steve Absolom of KPMG Restructuring as joint administrator today.

The joint administrators will continue to negotiate the 23 stores, including the Perth outlet, as an active company while they assess options for the business.

advertisement

All staff members have been retained by the joint administrators to assist in the store trade.

Beales announced last week that it risked collapsing in administration if it couldn’t find a last-minute buyer.

KPMG advisers were initially engaged by the company in December 2019 to explore sales and refinancing opportunities.

Despite the interest of a certain number of parties, this process did not find any solvent solutions for the company and, as a result, the administrators made the decision to put the companies under administration.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and deputy director, said: “For over a hundred years, Beales has been a mainstay of the main street of up and down market towns in the UK, but like countless similar retailers, has found the trading lately to be incredibly difficult.

“With the impact of rents and high rates exacerbated by disappointing trading during the Christmas period, and in-depth discussions on additional investment proving unsuccessful, there were no other options available than to place the company under administration.

“Over the next few weeks, we will strive to continue operating all of the stores continuously while we assess options for the business, including relationships with potential interested parties.”

“During this period, gift certificates, customer deposits and customer returns / refunds will continue to be honored.”

Founded in Bournemouth in 1881, Beales operates 23 department stores across the United Kingdom and employs approximately 1,052 people.

advertisement