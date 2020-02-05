advertisement

Gin is still the number one address for conscious drinkers who want to preserve local and craft things, especially in Australia, where the artisans of the big cities have nothing else to do.

Even now, years later, like Archie Rose and Four Pillars, are the first to break into liquor shelves, the trend shows that there are signs of a slowdown soon. And almost every year we get wind from a new distillery that explores completely new ways to make gin that is representative of the unique culture and ingredients of our country.

In this respect, the concept of the gin festival is nothing new, especially in down under and especially in summer, when the cool, clear cocktail is preferred for exuberant Sunday hours. But a new Perth festival is landing on Australia’s west coast to pay homage to the most classic expression of the drink: the humble, delicious, always refreshing gin and tonic.

The festival, called Gin Tonica, was created by a group of enterprising gin enthusiasts who wanted to ensure that the classic cocktail was adequately recognized for its role as spirit du jour in Australian bars.

“Gin has gotten a lot more interesting. It has changed from something you no longer like to something that is really cool now,” said James Connolly of the Ark Group, who also sold out an Espresso Martini Festival at the end of last year City brought.

And seen through the medium of the cocktail, it’s easy to see its meaning. It is now far from the norm that bars serve different varieties of G&T, using different tonics and side dishes to satisfy a variety of gins and flavors. We are, to say the least, far from a bottle of Swiss and lemon wedge.

“We saw a few gin events in the east and thought we had to have something like that in Perth,” continued Connoly.

A ton of global gin makers will be represented at the festival, from the Goliaths Tanqueray and Gordon to local craft distilleries like Four Pillars and Adelaide Hills. The dominant tonic water supplier Fever Tree will also be on the ground.

Gin Tonica will take place on March 29th at Perth’s Market Grounds, with tickets (including 2 G&T’s) worth $ 25 per person.

