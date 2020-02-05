advertisement

Perth Autism Support will be hosting sessions this month to help young people with autism use public transportation.

The group will work alongside Stagecoach on its first group sessions.

Angie Ferguson, Executive Director of Perth Autism Support, said, “There are many elements of public transportation that can create barriers for our young people.

“Within our team of young adults, we work with young people aged 14 to 18 to develop confidence in the use [of public transport] to help develop independence and allow them easier access to wider community facilities.

“We know that some of our young people need a little more time to process information and it becomes easier when they are in a comfortable environment.

“We hope that the relaxed sessions, which can be done at their own pace, will provide the right environment for exploring, asking questions and getting used to the environment of the bus, before starting to work on their individual travel plan with the ultimate goal of independent travel. “

Sessions will take place February 19-21 at different times and locations, and must be booked on Eventbrite.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the Young Adult Team of Perth Autism Support on 01738 451081.

