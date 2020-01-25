advertisement

A long-standing Perth arts festival, which has hosted concerts by Lewis Capaldi and Van Morrison, faces an uncertain future after the Perth and Kinross Council decided to cut funding.

The move rocked the organizers of the Perth Festival of the Arts, who were preparing for a huge 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

The group got money from the board for this year and next year, but was later told that the funding “could not continue.”

President Peter Rutterford said it would be “very disappointing” for next summer’s show to be the last to receive support from the council.

Pre-Bake Off Flora Shedden Helps Launch 2015 Event

Members of the environment and infrastructure committee approved their annual price of £ 18,800 for the 10-day program in May, featuring musicians Nicola Benedetti and Jools Holland.

And they agreed on an additional £ 25,000 to support an improved anniversary event next year.

Vice-organizer Kathleen Baird said she hoped the 50th anniversary would be “special”, but added: “Maybe at this point they will realize that this cannot continue.”

An artist at the festival in 1980

Councilor Roz McCall added, “We have to accept that this is not going to continue indefinitely, and we should really see them standing on their feet.”

While the council pays just under £ 19,000 for the event each year, the festival team pays Horsecross Arts – the council-funded organization in charge of the Perth concert hall and theater – over £ 60,000 for rent, production costs, catering, staff and box. Office.

It costs around £ 360,000 to organize the events, with the majority of the money coming from ticket sales, donations in trust and grants.

Festival President Peter Rutterford said: “The Perth and Kinross Council has supported the Perth Arts Festival for many years, and it is thanks to this and our sponsors that the festival has become such an important cultural event and a great success for the city of Perth. “

He said the festival had “made a significant contribution to the life of Perth by bringing together international artists such as Nicola Benedetti and Lewis Capaldi, demonstrating its diverse appeal”.

Rutterford said, “With strong community roots, we also provide arts opportunities to hundreds of local children and youth each year, as well as showcasing a wide range of local places. through our events.

“The profile of the Perth Festival extends beyond city boundaries, generating significant revenue for hotels, restaurants and stores during its 10-day period.

“The continued success of the festival was a factor that gave the city the confidence to bid for city of culture status, and it would therefore be very disappointing if 2021 was the last year that the council felt they could support us. “

Councilors learned that event organizers had found it difficult to attract large sponsorships.

SNP adviser Grant Laing said funding for 2020 and 2021 should be agreed “with the understanding that this is coming to an end”.

He said: “If you look at the numbers, each ticket paid for is subsidized by £ 26. It’s a lot of money to subsidize a person to see a show. “

Laing said the festival committee should be more ambitious about its ticket sales targets, which forecast growth of around 7%.

The event was launched as a showcase for opera and classical music in the 1970s, but has expanded its reach over the decades with a range of stand-up comics and young music stars.

Big names at the Perth Festival

Among the national and international stars who have performed at the festival over the years:

Lewis Capaldi

Van Morrison

Calvin Harris

The publishers

Nicola Benedetti

KT Tunstall

Edwyn collins

Paul Merton

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra

Dara O Briain

